Hailey Bieber's Transformation in Before and After Photos: From Young Model to Hot Mama!
Sept. 19 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
2009
Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is the perfect blend of sugar, spice and everything nice!
Together with her father, Stephen Baldwin, and Rebecca St. James, they posed for a sweet photo while attending the 17th Annual Movieguide Faith and Values Awards Gala in 2009.
2010
Hailey and Stephen had another sweet father-daughter moment during an outing in Beverly Hills, Calif. At the time, they struck poses next to a red car.
2011
In February 2011, Stephen and Hailey attended the New York premiere of Justin Bieber's Never Say Never.
In an interview with Vogue, Hailey said she found her now-husband "cute," although she was reportedly never a Belieber.
"I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing," she admitted. "I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap."
2013
Hailey stunned at the New York premiere of One Direction: This Is Us in a sleeveless black leather dress with a flared skirt. She styled her short blonde hair in a wavy bob.
2014
Following her debut as a model, Hailey showcased her beauty and fit figure in a long-sleeved mini dress at the grand opening of Topman's New York City flagship store. She completed the look with black open-toed heels that featured ankle straps.
2015
Even Hailey's shopping outfit can steal the spotlight!
The model was spotted out and about in New York City, wearing a gold mini dress she paired with black ankle boots.
2016
Hailey looked fierce as she posed for the camera at a December 2016 event.
2017
While at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After-Party 2017, Hailey flaunted her toned leg in a soft pink gown with a high slit and a plunging V-neckline. The ensemble also boasted embellishments, making her look more elegant.
For her shoes, she opted for black high heels that made her legs look longer.
2018
Hailey left little to the imagination in a revealing draped dress by designer Alexandre Vauthier at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
2019
During Paris Fashion Week 2019, Hailey stepped out in public wearing a bright yellow, oversized shirt and high heels.
2020
Hailey oozed s-- appeal in a long black gown with sheer fabric and a high slit at the Vanity Fair's Oscar Party in 2020.
2021
Hailey arrived at the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala in a bombshell white gown with a V-neckline and puffed long sleeves. She accessorized with gold accessories, making her dark lipstick stand out.
2022
Casual but beautiful! The Rhode founder was spotted leaving her hotel to enjoy a dinner during Paris Fashion Week. She showed off her enviable figure in a pink satin dress she paired with platform boots.
2023
Hailey unleashed her bold and beautiful side at the 2023 Vanity Fair's Oscar Party, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty in a custom Saint Laurent black gown with asymmetric sleeves.
2024
Months before giving birth to her first child with Justin, Hailey displayed her baby bump in a flowy white outfit after enjoying a meal at 4 Charles.
2025
Hailey joined the no-pants trend when she wore nothing but a classic Saint Laurent tuxedo dress and matching tights and high heels to the 2025 Met Gala.