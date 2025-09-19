Hailey Bieber's Transformation in Before and After Photos: From Young Model to Hot Mama!

Before becoming Justin Bieber's 'One Less Lonely Girl,' Hailey Bieber had already made headlines as a model and as the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

Hailey Bieber showcased her natural beauty in these before and after photos.

Together with her father, Stephen Baldwin , and Rebecca St. James , they posed for a sweet photo while attending the 17th Annual Movieguide Faith and Values Awards Gala in 2009.

Hailey and Stephen had another sweet father-daughter moment during an outing in Beverly Hills, Calif. At the time, they struck poses next to a red car.

In February 2011, Stephen and Hailey attended the New York premiere of Justin Bieber's Never Say Never.

In an interview with Vogue, Hailey said she found her now-husband "cute," although she was reportedly never a Belieber.

"I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing," she admitted. "I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap."