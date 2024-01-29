OK Magazine
'Mood': Eminem Flips Off San Francisco 49ers Fans During NFC Championship Game Against the Detroit Lions — Photo

eminem flips off san francisco ers fans nfc championship photo
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Eminem's "Not Afraid" to take a stand against San Francisco 49ers fans.

The famed rapper was caught flipping off supporters of the opposing team as he cheered on his hometown squad of the Detroit Lions during their NFC Championship loss on Sunday, January 28.

eminem flips off san francisco ers fans nfc championship photo
Source: @KennyKing_Jr/X

Eminem flipped off San Francisco 49ers fans during the NFC championship game.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, watched the intense matchup from a private suite inside of Levi's Stadium while sporting a Lions T-shirt and a gray cap with the team's logo.

At one point during the game, it seems he became involved in a heated exchange with 49ers fans sitting in seats below his VIP suite, prompting him to respond by giving the group of individuals in red jerseys the double bird, as seen in viral photos shared to social media.

eminem flips off san francisco ers fans nfc championship photo
Source: @_groovycheese/X

The rapper was cheering on his hometown's NFL team, the Detroit Lions.

While it seems Eminem's not-so kind gesture occurred when the Lions had the lead, the 49ers ended up winning the game thanks to a 27-point comeback after half time.

After the unexpected photo of Eminem went viral on social media, users couldn't help but share their reactions.

"Full on mood!" one Lions fan wrote in support of "The Real Slim Shady" rapper, while another joked, "this aged horribly" following the 49ers win.

Some viewers of Sunday's final playoff rounds were hoping for an "Eminem vs. Taylor Swift Super Bowl," though only one half of their wishes came true.

eminem flips off san francisco ers fans nfc championship photo
Source: @eminem/Instagram

The Detroit Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers 31-34.

Swift was visibly overjoyed after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, marking their team AFC champions and sealing their spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Upon conclusion of the fourth quarter, the "Love Story" singer's security escorted her down to the field alongside Travis' mom, Donna, his dad, Ed, and his brother, Jason, to join the talented tight end in celebrating his special moment.

MORE ON:
Eminem
"Do we have dad?" Taylor was filmed asking Donna as they made their way to Travis.

Donna appeared to confirm, though Taylor continued to make sure the whole family was accounted for, stating, "We have dad. We have Jason."

eminem
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made it to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

Security then offered to escort her via a specific route, however, Taylor said, "I don't know" before deciding, "I'm gonna do what she does," in reference to Donna.

Once she found Travis on the field, Taylor was adorably seen locking lips with him while expressing how proud she was of her handsome man.

Source: OK!

At one point, Travis was handed a microphone to address reporters, his team and the crowd of friends and family welcomed onto the field.

"You gotta fight for your right to party!" Travis exclaimed in response to the big win, causing Taylor to giggle as she continued to applaud her boyfriend.

