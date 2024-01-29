'Mood': Eminem Flips Off San Francisco 49ers Fans During NFC Championship Game Against the Detroit Lions — Photo

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, watched the intense matchup from a private suite inside of Levi's Stadium while sporting a Lions T-shirt and a gray cap with the team's logo.

At one point during the game, it seems he became involved in a heated exchange with 49ers fans sitting in seats below his VIP suite, prompting him to respond by giving the group of individuals in red jerseys the double bird, as seen in viral photos shared to social media.