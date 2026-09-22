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Dorit and PK Kemsley's Divorce Battle Deepens With Child Support Demand and Eye-Watering Financial Details Revealed in New Court Documents

Photo of PK Kemsley & Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

The former flames' divorce battle is heating up.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

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Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley's divorce battle is heating up once again as more details about their financial situation emerge.

Per TMZ, PK asked his soon-to-be ex-wife to pay $581 in child support via his accountant in court documents obtained by the outlet.

In the most recent update, it was revealed that the businessman earns at least $107,943 per month, with his annual income calculated to be around $1.3 million.

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Image of Dorit and PK Kemsley share two children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10.
Source: MEGA

Dorit and PK Kemsley share two children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10.

However, details about how much the reality TV star earns were redacted.

As a result, it is impossible to directly compare the former spouses’ financial standing. Still, based on the amount PK’s accountant proposed for child support, the gap between their finances may not be as significant as expected.

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Dorit and PK Kemsley's Divorce Battle Shed Light on Their Heavy Spending

Image of Dorit and PK Kemsley separated in 2024 after nine years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Dorit and PK Kemsley separated in 2024 after nine years of marriage.

As their divorce battle drags on, it appears much of the dispute centers on finances.

The new court documents reportedly also shed light on how much each party has spent over the past couple of years.

The English native reportedly spent around $1.9 million between April 2024 and March 2026. Meanwhile, the fashion designer reportedly spent approximately $32,000 on family expenses between January and August 2026.

However, Dorit also reportedly spent $435,000 on clothing and jewelry, along with at least $56,000 on travel.

According to Entertainment Now, the estranged spouses have repeatedly clashed in court over their financial responsibilities. PK previously accused Dorit of spending around $1 million on luxury purchases and travel for herself.

Dorit, on the other hand, accused the father-of-five of failing to make mortgage payments on their $6.5 million Encino home, where she reportedly continues to live with their two children.

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Image of Dorit and PK Kemsley have largely fought over financial issues during their divorce proceedings.
Source: MEGA

Dorit and PK Kemsley have largely fought over financial issues during their divorce proceedings.

Attorney Ronald Richards weighed in on the ongoing debate once details emerged about their financial tussle via an Instagram post, where he accused Dorit of being “a delusional person.”

“Dorit brought all these upon herself. She will leave the marriage with little savings but a high salary and passive income,” he stated. “She has the choice of stopping the excessive spending, but there is nothing here to feel sorry about. This is a self-inflicted situation.”

“The evidence in the trial that’s coming up for spousal and child support will show that Dorit is not entitled to spousal or child support,” the attorney concluded.

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Source: @ATTORNEYRONALDRICHARDS/INSTAGRAM

Attorney Ronald Richards weighed in on the debate surrounding Dorit and PK Kemsley's divorce battle.

Dorit and PK Kemsley's Divorce Battle Revealed Their Financial Situation

Image of Dorit and PK Kemsley married in 2015.
Source: MEGA

Dorit and PK Kemsley married in 2015.

Dorit and PK married in 2015 and share two sons, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10. The former couple announced that they had decided to separate in May 2024. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce in April 2025.

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