Halle Berry, 59, Ditches Her Pants in Sizzling Photos

Halle Berry had all eyes on her this Valentine’s Day. The Oscar winner, 59, set Instagram on fire when she posted a series of bold photos rocking an oversized red sweater with a giant white heart on the front — and no pants in sight. She styled the cozy knit with sharp black pointed heels and dark sunglasses, striking fierce poses in the doorway of what looked like her home. Sunlight poured in behind her, giving the whole moment a dramatic glow.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry posted bold Valentine’s Day photos on Instagram.

The vibe? Equal parts comfy and daring. The bright sweater brought the Valentine’s spirit, while her toned legs completely stole the show. Standing between two open wooden doors lit with soft red lighting, Berry looked confident and totally unbothered. “Is it a crime to have 9.2M Valentines? Then I’m guilty!” she captioned the post. “Thank you for the ❤️ and supporting @crime101film this weekend!”

Her followers wasted no time filling up the comments section. “Happy valentines Halle😍😍😍😍😍 I love you so much,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Diva supreme!!!!!!” “Still the baddest! 🙌❤️,” a third commented. “Just came from seeing the movie I loved it🙌🏽🙌🏽🫶🏽❤️,” a fourth shared, shouting out her new film Crime 101, which also stars Chris Hemsworth.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram The actress wore a red sweater and no pants.

At the same time, Berry has been speaking out about the constant focus on her age and “ageless beauty” in the media. During a recent interview, she didn’t hold back. “What did I tell you guys?! My age is always talked about with women. I bet these guys’ ages aren’t on these cards… It’s sexism,” she told ScreenTime. While filming Crime 101, she revealed that a male costar once threw an unscripted jab at her character’s age, according to The Times.

“Fifty-three!” he mocked her. “It’s not a good number for a woman in this business.” Berry, who plays a powerful insurance broker in the film, said she actually laughed about it later. “[The director] told the actor to piss me off. They thought they were gonna really shock me by calling me 53, because that should make me feel bad about myself. Afterwards the director asked me if he had gone too far. I was like, ‘He actually made me younger than I am.’ It didn’t matter to me at all.”

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry addressed ageism in Hollywood.

She then got serious about the bigger issue. “Why do we have to be ashamed of the most natural thing that happens to all of us? I’m not having the problem; society has the problem. They want to put me in a box that says, you are now a certain age; you’re no longer as valuable as you used to be. I refuse — refuse — to accept it because I know I’m more valuable now than ever. Wiser, smarter, stronger, better,” Berry explained.

Talking about her character, Sharon, Berry said she connected with how the role highlights age bias in the workplace. “What initially spoke to me [about the role] is I’m at this phase of my life. It’s a privilege to age, but it’s been so stigmatized, especially for women. If they talked about men’s ages too, fair game. But they don’t. It stacks the cards against us.

Source: MEGA Halle Berry recently starred in the new movie 'Crime 101.'