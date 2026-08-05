Halle Berry, 59, Looks Half Her Age as She Goes Topless by the Pool and Poses in Lacy Lingerie: Photos
Aug. 5 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Halle Berry proved age is just a number!
The 59-year-old actress took to her social media this week to share photos from her getaway to the Fiji Islands with her fiancé, musician Van Hunt.
In two separate posts, the Monster's Ball star showed off her phenomenal figure while looking half her age.
In the first photo, Berry gave fans a glimpse into how she spends her recovery days after a night of drinking — lying by the pool in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms.
She left her curly bob down as she appeared to hold her discarded black top in her right hand. She accessorized her barely-there swimwear moment with her stunning engagement ring and two bracelets.
Strategically covering her chest with a cream-colored beach hat, the X-Men actress captioned the photo dump, "We got drunk last night, and still drunk today 🤪," which she shared on August 2.
One fan gushed, "You’re the most beautiful woman alive!"
"What an absolute beautiful paradise!!!" wrote another.
A third said, "Drunk in Love, honey!" About Berry and Hunt, who have been together for almost six years.
"Love you, loving life," commented a fourth.
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About a day later, Berry shared another carousel of images from the tropical vacation.
This time, she was wearing low-cut black lace lingerie as she posed on the beach at sunset. Leaving her brown bob down once again, she covered up with a lightweight zebra robe that still gave fans a peek at her cleavage.
She wrote in the caption, "The only bad thing about this trip is that each day must come to an end," with her 9.3 million followers running to the comments section once again.
One person wrote, "Couldn't be more obsessed with this look and you!"
"So happy for you, Halle!" said another.
A third commented, "Very beautiful!!!!"
"Love the beachy vibes always," a fourth told the actress.
'I Never Felt Better'
In another video donning the flattering lingerie, Berry admitted she "I thank God every day...I never felt better, my body and spirit. Time is construct and age is just a number."
She also shared that she is in Fiji to celebrate her upcoming 60th birthday and the launch of her new product Juicy Like a Peach, which is for anyone going through menopause who is "trying to hold on to your intimacy."
"That's what makes us us. It's a vital part of being a woman, and there's no reason that part of our lives should have to change in any way. Consider it like a daily moisturizer, like we put on our face every day to keep us moist and supple," she went on to add.