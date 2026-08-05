PHOTOS Halle Berry, 59, Looks Half Her Age as She Goes Topless by the Pool and Poses in Lacy Lingerie: Photos Source: MEGA;@halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry shared an array of sultry snaps from her recent vacation. Olivia Callanan Aug. 5 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry proved age is just a number! The 59-year-old actress took to her social media this week to share photos from her getaway to the Fiji Islands with her fiancé, musician Van Hunt. In two separate posts, the Monster's Ball star showed off her phenomenal figure while looking half her age.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry covered her assets with a hat as she relaxed topless.

In the first photo, Berry gave fans a glimpse into how she spends her recovery days after a night of drinking — lying by the pool in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms. She left her curly bob down as she appeared to hold her discarded black top in her right hand. She accessorized her barely-there swimwear moment with her stunning engagement ring and two bracelets.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry was joined by her fiancé, Van Hunt, for the tropical getaway.

Strategically covering her chest with a cream-colored beach hat, the X-Men actress captioned the photo dump, "We got drunk last night, and still drunk today 🤪," which she shared on August 2. One fan gushed, "You’re the most beautiful woman alive!" "What an absolute beautiful paradise!!!" wrote another. A third said, "Drunk in Love, honey!" About Berry and Hunt, who have been together for almost six years. "Love you, loving life," commented a fourth.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry also shared photos of herself wearing lace lingerie.

About a day later, Berry shared another carousel of images from the tropical vacation. This time, she was wearing low-cut black lace lingerie as she posed on the beach at sunset. Leaving her brown bob down once again, she covered up with a lightweight zebra robe that still gave fans a peek at her cleavage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @halleberry/Instagram One fan told Halle Berry they were 'obsessed' with her 'look.'

She wrote in the caption, "The only bad thing about this trip is that each day must come to an end," with her 9.3 million followers running to the comments section once again. One person wrote, "Couldn't be more obsessed with this look and you!" "So happy for you, Halle!" said another. A third commented, "Very beautiful!!!!" "Love the beachy vibes always," a fourth told the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Never Felt Better'

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry recently launched a new product for women going through menopause.