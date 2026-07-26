Halle Berry, 59, Shows Off Her Backside in Skimpy Swimsuit: Photos
July 26 2026, Updated 2:13 p.m. ET
Halle Berry still got it at 59!
The Oscar winner showed off her fit physique in a slew of new photos from her tropical vacation on Instagram on Saturday, July 25.
Berry, 59, flaunted her body in a skimpy black bathing suit and even put her backside on display.
The bathing suit had a lace detailing on the collar and had a very plunging back that went down to her booty.
Elsewhere in her social media gallery, she snapped shots of the gorgeous-looking fresh food and the palm trees.
Halle Berry Will Turn 60 on August 14
Other images had the X-Men alum taking in some R&R as she relaxed on the beach and took in the ocean breeze.
"Each trip rewrites me a little!" she captioned the carousel of sunny photos.
Berry will be celebrating her 60th birthday on August 14 this year, and so it's no surprise the starlet wanted to showcase her ageless good looks before the big day.
Back in February, the Monster's Ball star opened up about approaching the milestone birthday and why she won't allow Hollywood to "erase" her.
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Halle Berry Previously Opened Up About Aging in Hollywood
"You get to this age where you feel like you’re being marginalized, devalued. You feel it at work. You feel it from society," she told The Cut.
“But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased," she went on. "That’s why I’m on my menopause mission. I’m going to be louder than I have ever been."
“I’m almost 60,” Berry continued. “Fighting for women’s health feels like a formidable cause for my second act.”
Berry also got very candid about having dry lady parts while dealing with perimenopause at the age of 54.
Halle Berry Revealed She Suffered With Perimenopause
At first, Berry thought it was herpes, however, once she went to the doctor, she found out it wasn't actually the sexually transmitted disease.
"I had [what felt like] razor blades in my v-----!" Berry told The Healthy last month. "I didn't know what the heck was happening, and I quickly got told that it was v------ dryness, which is a big side effect of perimenopause. I didn't know what to do about it."
In order to find relief, she discovered a red light therapy device from the women's intimate wellness brand Joylux.
"I was using that [type of therapy] on my face, and the idea was we should be able to use that on our v------, and it would create the same effect," the Catwoman actress explained. "Within two weeks to 30 days, I had more moisture down there, and I thought, 'Wow, this actually is working.'"