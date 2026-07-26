Halle Berry, 59, Shows Off Her Backside in Skimpy Swimsuit: Photos

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Halle Berry still got it at 59! The Oscar winner showed off her fit physique in a slew of new photos from her tropical vacation on Instagram on Saturday, July 25.

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Source: @halleberry/instagram Halle Berry flaunted her body in a black swimsuit.

Berry, 59, flaunted her body in a skimpy black bathing suit and even put her backside on display. The bathing suit had a lace detailing on the collar and had a very plunging back that went down to her booty. Elsewhere in her social media gallery, she snapped shots of the gorgeous-looking fresh food and the palm trees.

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Halle Berry Will Turn 60 on August 14

Source: @halleberry/instagram Halle Berry recently went on a luxurious tropical vacation.

Other images had the X-Men alum taking in some R&R as she relaxed on the beach and took in the ocean breeze. "Each trip rewrites me a little!" she captioned the carousel of sunny photos. Berry will be celebrating her 60th birthday on August 14 this year, and so it's no surprise the starlet wanted to showcase her ageless good looks before the big day. Back in February, the Monster's Ball star opened up about approaching the milestone birthday and why she won't allow Hollywood to "erase" her.

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Halle Berry Previously Opened Up About Aging in Hollywood

Source: @halleberry/instagram The Oscar winner recently opened up about aging.

"You get to this age where you feel like you’re being marginalized, devalued. You feel it at work. You feel it from society," she told The Cut. “But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased," she went on. "That’s why I’m on my menopause mission. I’m going to be louder than I have ever been." “I’m almost 60,” Berry continued. “Fighting for women’s health feels like a formidable cause for my second act.” Berry also got very candid about having dry lady parts while dealing with perimenopause at the age of 54.

Halle Berry Revealed She Suffered With Perimenopause

Source: MEGA Halle Berry got candid about going through perimenopause earlier this year.