Halle Berry, 59, Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Shows Off Ageless Figure in Sultry Black Bathing Suit: Photos

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Halle Berry, 59, posed in a skimpy black one-piece for glamorous oceanfront photos in Fiji. The actress allowed the sun to hit her just right as she lay out under a mesh canopy, leaving little to the imagination as she stretched away from the camera in a Monday, August 3, Instagram upload. In another shot, Berry posed with her butt toward the camera, allowing fans to admire her age-defying figure while peering out at the picturesque ocean views.

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Source: @halleberry/instagram Halle Berry posed in a bathing suit in front of the ocean.

A third picture showed Berry posing in a sheer cover-up beyond the dreamy canopy bed. In a final shot, the Hollywood beauty appeared to wear absolutely nothing under the same seductive cover-up as she laughed with her hands covering her cleavage. Berry captioned the collection of sultry beach photos, which also included some palm trees and a delicious breakfast, with a simple sunshine emoji.

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What Did Fans Have to Say?

Source: @halleberry/instagram Halle Berry left little to the imagination as she laughed in a sheer coverup.

Fans chimed in under the Oscar-winning star's jaw-dropping social media upload. "Awwww Lioness!!" one fan commented. "Can I just say you are living your best life!!" "You are the most beautiful — and strong and wholesome and gifted — woman in the world, Halle, and I love you," another wrote. "What do Fiji and Halle Berry have in common?" a third chimed in. "Exotic and stunningly beautiful!" "Sometimes, this type of happiness comes later in life," a fourth added. "Cheers to you!"

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Who Is Halle Berry Dating?

Source: @halleberry/instagram Halle Berry showed off her butt as she looked over the ocean.

The Catwoman lead previously shared swoon-worthy photos from the same seaside vacation with her fiancé, Van Hunt. The duo appeared to be sharing some one-on-one time at a luxurious resort with a romantic bathtub and tantalizing views. Berry and Hunt have been together since 2020, though the actress has been candid about not rushing into marriage with the singer and songwriter. They confirmed their engagement after rumors swirled in February 2026. "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married," the mom-of-two told the Today show in 2025. "And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

Source: MEGA Halle Berry headed out on vacation with her longtime partner, Van Hunt.