Halle Berry Nearly Spills Out of Her Workout Set in Hot Photos

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Halle Berry is once again reminding everyone that age is just a number. The Oscar winner turned heads after dropping a series of sizzling workout photos, showing herself breaking a sweat in a fitted black athletic set that hugged her toned figure. As she leaned forward mid-exercise, Berry nearly spilled out of her top, giving the already eye-catching moment an extra edge.

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Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry shared photos from her workout.

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Keeping things real, the actress rocked a tousled short hairstyle and minimal makeup while lifting dumbbells, offering fans a closer look at her fitness routine. “Got my mind right and my body is following!” Berry captioned the post, making it clear her focus goes deeper than just physical strength.

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In another shot, she balanced on top of a half yoga ball, smiling as she powered through the workout. Still, Berry has been vocal about how the media constantly fixates on her age and “ageless beauty.”

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Source: @halleberry/Instagram The star wore a fitted athletic set.

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During a recent interview, she didn’t hold back. “What did I tell you guys?! My age is always talked about with women. I bet these guys’ ages aren’t on these cards… It’s sexism,” she told ScreenTime. While filming Crime 101, Berry revealed a moment that stuck with her. A male costar threw in an unscripted jab about her character’s age. “Fifty-three!” he mocked her. “It’s not a good number for a woman in this business.”

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Looking back, Berry said she actually found humor in the situation. “[The director] told the actor to piss me off. They thought they were gonna really shock me by calling me 53, because that should make me feel bad about myself. Afterwards, the director asked me if he had gone too far. I was like, ‘He actually made me younger than I am.’ It didn’t matter to me at all,” she stated.

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Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry talked about how people focus on her age.

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She then shifted to the bigger picture, calling out the double standards women face. “Why do we have to be ashamed of the most natural thing that happens to all of us? I’m not having the problem; society has the problem. They want to put me in a box that says, you are now a certain age; you’re no longer as valuable as you used to be. I refuse — refuse — to accept it because I know I’m more valuable now than ever. Wiser, smarter, stronger, better,” Berry explained.

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Source: MEGA The actress said she feels stronger and wiser now.

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Talking more about her role as Sharon, a powerful insurance broker, Berry said the character reflects real-life age bias in the workplace. “What initially spoke to me [about the role] is I’m at this phase of my life. It’s a privilege to age, but it’s been so stigmatized, especially for women. If they talked about men’s ages too, fair game. But they don’t. It stacks the cards against us,” The Call star shared. “I don’t know how old these male actors are because their age doesn’t precede their name. With us, it always does. Soon it will be ‘60-year-old Halle Berry.'"