PHOTOS Fashion Fails: 5 Must-See Celebrity Wardrobe Mishaps of 2025 As we dive into the fashion blunders of 2025, celebrities have certainly provided us with memorable moments that prove even the most glamorous stars can have style slip-ups.

Kylie Jenner

Source: MEGA; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner found herself in a sticky situation at the Met Gala when her stilettos became glued to the floor. The reality star needed assistance from her team to free her feet from their unfortunate predicament. "Max [Ferragamo creative director, Maximilian Davis] told me to tape my feet into this shoe, and now my feet are stuck in the shoes. Ow," Jenner said in a behind the scenes clip on Instagram.

Halle Berry

Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry brought the laughs when her bikini bottoms fell off mid-dance to her boyfriend Van Hunt's music. She hilariously captured the moment in an Instagram Reel, showcasing her fun-loving spirit. She captioned the post, "When your man's music is so good you just can't help yourself ! Check out @vanhunt new EP A Heart Full Of Questions streaming on all platforms."

Vittoria Ceretti

Source: MEGA

In a memorable turn of events at Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding, model Vittoria Ceretti unintentionally tore Gisele Bündchen's iconic dress from the 2003 Met Gala. Ceretti's boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, previously dated Bündchen on and off from 2000 to 2005. "We know what we had; we were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways. We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best," the mom-of-three said of their past relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair. Meanwhile, Ceretti and DiCaprio have been dating since 2023.

Brooks Nader

Source: MEGA

Fellow model Brooks Nader showed off her playful attitude when she handled a daring nip slip with grace, proving that humor can turn a potential mishap into a memorable success. "Lemonade out of lemons baby!!! 🍋," she quipped after making headlines.

Tina Knowles

Source: MEGA