Halle Berry Turned Down Prince When He Asked Her Out Via a Scrap of Paper at His Concert
Halle Berry admitted she turned down the opportunity to go on a date with late music icon Prince.
The actress shared the tale on the Monday, September 23, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, as the comedian wanted to know the truth behind another rumor about her love life.
"Is it true that Michael Jackson asked Babyface to ask you to go on a date with him?" the host, 56, questioned, to which Berry, 58, had a visibly confused look on her face.
"I don't know," she replied, "but I know Prince asked me out on a date."
"I was at one of his concerts... He had somebody come out with a piece of paper. You know how kids do, ‘Do you like me? Yes or no?’ I went, ‘Yes!’ I mean, I’m at his concert, right?" recalled the mom-of-two.
Berry explained that the man "came back out again [with another piece of paper that said], ‘Would you go out with me?’" However, she confessed she "didn't send the paper back," so the two never got together.
Prince passed away at age 57 in 2016 from a fentanyl overdose.
Berry's dating history has made plenty of headlines over the years after marrying and divorcing Olivier Martinez — the father of her son, Maceo, 10 — Eric Benét and David Justice.
The Oscar winner also shares daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry.
These days, she's in a happy and healthy relationship with musician Van Hunt, 54.
"It was the first time I was madly in love before I had s--. That has never happened to me, ever," she spilled in a recent interview about their relationship. "Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical."
Berry admitted she "had never been that intentional with my relationships" before, but things were different with Hunt, whom she started dating in 2020.
"You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you," the Catwoman lead insisted. "The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother.'"
Though she acknowledged it "took me a minute to get it right ... the nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person."
In a separate interview, the Hollywood bombshell admitted she's open to walking down the aisle with Hunt.
"He is the man I should've married," Berry gushed. "I hope I do, because he's the person I should've married for sure."