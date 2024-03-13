Halle Berry's Ex-Husband Oliver Martinez Accused of Causing Motorcycle Crash That Left Him With Brain Injuries
Oliver Martinez's lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles may have backfired.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the town has blamed Halle Berry's ex-husband, 58, after he sued them for his April 2023 motorcycle crash, citing unsafe road conditions.
In Martinez's initial filing against the city, he blamed the "condition of public property, when the front tire of his motorcycle hit a large opening in the middle of the ROADWAY, causing the motorcycle to overturn, slide along the road, and throw MR. MARTINEZ onto the asphalt, in the middle of the ROADWAY."
"The ROADWAY was dangerous due to damaged, deteriorated, worn out and crumbling asphalt, with multiple potholes, large/deep cracks, including the subject large/deep crack in the middle of two parallel concrete slabs, which was not visible or apparent to reasonable users of the ROADWAY, in part, due to the large and dark shadows of the nearby large trees and lack of any warnings or notice of such dangerous condition of public property," he noted in the lawsuit.
Martinez claimed the collision on Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles on April 3, 2023, was because of damage "including the subject large/deep crack/opening in the middle of two parallel concrete slabs, which was not visible or apparent to reasonable users of the ROADWAY, due to the large and dark shadows of the nearby trees and lack of warnings and improper maintenance of the ROADWAY.”
The Dark Tide actor alleged he suffered "serious injuries, including but not limited to concussion, brain injury, loss of consciousness, facial lacerations, nose fracture, permanent scarring and other bodily injuries.” Martinez requested unspecified damages for his injuries.
In the city's counter filing, their lawyers fired back, claiming, "The damages alleged were directly and proximately caused and contributed to by the negligence of plaintiff, and the extent of damages sustained, if any, should be reduced in proportion to the amount of said negligence."
"Plaintiff had actual knowledge of the condition and particular danger alleged, knew and understood the degree of the risk involved, and voluntarily assumed such risk," they continued.
The City of Los Angeles, filed a cross complaint against The Physican actor for the damages caused, demanding the lawsuit be dismissed and that he be awarded zero compensation.
As OK! previously reported, Martinez and the Catwoman actress, 57, officially finalized their divorce in August 2023 after splitting in 2015. Per their agreement, Berry will be shelling out $8,000 per month in child support to her ex in order to care for their son Maceo.