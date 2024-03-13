Halle Berry's Ex-Husband Oliver Martinez Accused of Causing Motorcycle Crash That Left Him With Brain Injuries

In Martinez's initial filing against the city, he blamed the "condition of public property, when the front tire of his motorcycle hit a large opening in the middle of the ROADWAY, causing the motorcycle to overturn, slide along the road, and throw MR. MARTINEZ onto the asphalt, in the middle of the ROADWAY."

"The ROADWAY was dangerous due to damaged, deteriorated, worn out and crumbling asphalt, with multiple potholes, large/deep cracks, including the subject large/deep crack in the middle of two parallel concrete slabs, which was not visible or apparent to reasonable users of the ROADWAY, in part, due to the large and dark shadows of the nearby large trees and lack of any warnings or notice of such dangerous condition of public property," he noted in the lawsuit.