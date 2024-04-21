Kylie Jenner 'Has Expensive Taste' Despite Being Accused of 'Living Beyond Her Means': 'She Wants the Best of Everything'
Is Kylie Jenner in financial trouble?
According to a source, The Kardashians star may be running out of cash amid rumors she is living beyond her means.
“Kylie has expensive tastes,” the insider said of the Kylie Cosmetics founder. “She wants the best of everything — and usually gets it.”
“So if Kylie continues hemorrhaging money,” they alleged, “she could end up going broke.”
Apparently, the brunette beauty, who shares two kids with ex Travis Scott, “doesn’t have as much money as everything thinks.”
The source noted how Jenner has recently started new businesses in order to get by, including a line of canned vodka sodas, a cruelty-free fragrance and the clothing brand Khy.
“It’s hard to gauge if any of those ventures will be as lucrative as Kylie Cosmetics,” the insider claimed. “But if they flop, Kylie’s bank account could take another huge hit.”
The source's comments come after those on social media suspected the 26-year-old may be losing money since she reduced the listing price of her Beverly Hills estate — which has been on the market since 2022 — in a desperate effort to sell the home.
"I think that these celebrities are not as wealthy as we think they are — especially Kylie Jenner," one TikTok user said in a viral clip. "Not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything."
"I don’t think she is close to being homeless, but I think that she lives well beyond her means and that is why she has a new business venture every two to five days," the critic continued, alluding to Jenner's recent brand drops.
"Do you know how much it costs to upkeep $80 million in real estate?" they continued. "Not only is she paying the mortgage on each house, she is paying for the gardening and the landscaping. She is paying for the security systems in all three houses."
"She also has her own private jet — $73 million," they noted. "And that doesn’t even include the costs to staff the plane or store the plane."
“She needs money to upkeep her lifestyle because she lives way beyond her means," the user explained of the reality TV star. "She is not passionate about any of this stuff, she is throwing s--- at the wall and seeing what sticks."
