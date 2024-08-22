Inside Halle Berry's Bitter Custody Battles: From Incest and Abuse Claims to Fighting for Child Support

Halle Berry hasn't had it easy, as she was in a bitter custody battles with ex Gabriel Aubry, and now she's in the middle of another with her ex Olivier Martinez.

The former Miss USA runner-up, 58, dated the French-Canadian model starting in 2006, months after finalizing her divorce from Eric Benét. They had their daughter, Nahla Ariela, two years before they called it quits.

After their split, she moved on with Martinez and got engaged to him in 2012.

The Dark Tide costars tied the knot in 2013 before welcoming their son, Maceo-Robert, in October of the same year.