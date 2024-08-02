Halle Berry Accuses Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez of Avoiding Co-Parenting Therapy by Taking 'the Summer Off' to Travel

Halle Berry is seeking the court's help, as she claimed her ex-husband Olivier Martinez is 'delaying' co-parenting therapy for their son, Maceo, 10.

The Monster's Ball actress said the Unfaithful actor "unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy altogether until September because he was traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles."