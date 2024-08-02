Halle Berry Accuses Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez of Avoiding Co-Parenting Therapy by Taking 'the Summer Off' to Travel
Halle Berry isn't happy with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.
The Catwoman star recently filed a complaint about the French actor — whom she was married to for two years until filing for divorce in 2015 — accusing her former spouse of purposely pushing back their previously agreed upon co-parenting therapy sessions for their son, Maceo, 10.
Berry, 57, requested the court's help, claiming Martinez, 58, is trying to "delay" the important sessions by taking "the summer off" to travel, legal documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
The Monster's Ball actress said the Unfaithful actor "unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy altogether until September because he was traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles."
Berry and Martinez are all too familiar with fighting one another in court.
The exes were entangled in a nasty divorce battle for nearly eight years and didn't finalize their split until August 2023.
Back in May of this year, Berry filed court documents revealing she and Martinez had agreed to attend co-parenting coaching together with an adult and child psychiatrist, as OK! previously reported.
"The goal is to help [Berry and Martinez] resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent … in a manner that promotes Maceo's best interest," the legal papers explained, noting the doctor would "determine the manner, structure, length of the session and the frequency of the coparenting therapy/coaching."
The Kidnap actress and her ex-husband were supposed to both attend one solo session before going to six together by Friday, June 14, however, Martinez didn't seem to stick to the agreement per Berry's most recent filing.
Berry and Martinez's son was born in October 2013, about three months after the duo married in France in July of that same year.
Their lengthy divorce battle was a result of the pair refusing to settle upon a custody agreement. Last August, Berry and Martinez finally agreed to share legal and physical custody of their child.
The settlement involved a co-parenting schedule of alternating custody through the weeks and weekends.
Berry was additionally ordered to pay her Dark Tide costar $8,000 per month in child support, in addition to 4.3 percent of any income she earns exceeding $2 million.
The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress is also required to fund her son's school tuition, extracurricular activities and health insurance.
The brunette bombshell additionally is a mom to her daughter, Nahla, 16, whom she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry, 47.
