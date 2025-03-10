or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > halsey
OK LogoNEWS

Halsey Fans Go Crazy as She Poses in All-Black Lingerie While Showing Off Her Messy Hair: 'So Hot'

halsey flaunts bra
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey posed in all-black lingerie in new photos!

By:

March 10 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Halsey isn't afraid to strut her stuff!

On Sunday, March 9, the singer, 30, posted some new photos after releasing her song "Safeword," in which she put her figure on display.

"dirtbag girl in a dirtbag world ⚝," the star wrote alongside some snaps, which included her wearing a plaid skirt and black top and one of her showing off her cleavage in a black bra.

Article continues below advertisement
halsey flaunts bra
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey looked amazing in an all-black lingerie.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people loved the sultry snapshots.

One person wrote, "Dude so hot," while another said, "i’m looking respectfully i swear!!!!!!!!!"

A third person added, "i stopped breathing by slide 3," while a fourth said, "WOW we love her 😍."

Even Halsey's fiancé, Avan Jogia, seemed enamored by the pictures, simply writing: "🖤🖤🖤."

Article continues below advertisement
halsey flaunts bra
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey shares one son with her ex.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Halsey, who has been open about her health struggles in the past few years, seems to be in a good spot, especially after finding love with the Victorious alum, 33.

In January, the engaged duo looked happier than ever while enjoying the crystal blue water on a catamaran.

MORE ON:
halsey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
halsey flaunts bra
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey is engaged to Avan Jogia.

Article continues below advertisement

“Happy New Year 🖤 To my future wife,” Jogia sweetly penned alongside the photo, to which Halsey replied, “Here’s to a year of more water sports 🥲.”

In September 2024, Halsey gushed about her man in an interview.

"Avan is the best,” she stated. "He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend."

Article continues below advertisement
halsey flaunts bra
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey was diagnosed with lupus and rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

In 2024, the Grammy-nominated vocalist came clean about what was going on with her, confessing she’s "lucky to be alive" after struggling with these health issues.

"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission, and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life," she explained. "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors."

"After 2 years, I’m feeling better, and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out," she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.