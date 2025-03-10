Halsey Fans Go Crazy as She Poses in All-Black Lingerie While Showing Off Her Messy Hair: 'So Hot'
Halsey isn't afraid to strut her stuff!
On Sunday, March 9, the singer, 30, posted some new photos after releasing her song "Safeword," in which she put her figure on display.
"dirtbag girl in a dirtbag world ⚝," the star wrote alongside some snaps, which included her wearing a plaid skirt and black top and one of her showing off her cleavage in a black bra.
Of course, people loved the sultry snapshots.
One person wrote, "Dude so hot," while another said, "i’m looking respectfully i swear!!!!!!!!!"
A third person added, "i stopped breathing by slide 3," while a fourth said, "WOW we love her 😍."
Even Halsey's fiancé, Avan Jogia, seemed enamored by the pictures, simply writing: "🖤🖤🖤."
As OK! previously reported, Halsey, who has been open about her health struggles in the past few years, seems to be in a good spot, especially after finding love with the Victorious alum, 33.
In January, the engaged duo looked happier than ever while enjoying the crystal blue water on a catamaran.
“Happy New Year 🖤 To my future wife,” Jogia sweetly penned alongside the photo, to which Halsey replied, “Here’s to a year of more water sports 🥲.”
In September 2024, Halsey gushed about her man in an interview.
"Avan is the best,” she stated. "He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend."
In 2024, the Grammy-nominated vocalist came clean about what was going on with her, confessing she’s "lucky to be alive" after struggling with these health issues.
"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission, and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life," she explained. "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors."
"After 2 years, I’m feeling better, and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out," she added.