Halsey Fans Go Crazy as She Poses in All-Black Lingerie While Showing Off Her Messy Hair: 'So Hot'

Halsey isn't afraid to strut her stuff!

On Sunday, March 9, the singer, 30, posted some new photos after releasing her song "Safeword," in which she put her figure on display.

"dirtbag girl in a dirtbag world ⚝," the star wrote alongside some snaps, which included her wearing a plaid skirt and black top and one of her showing off her cleavage in a black bra.