Halsey Puts Her Fit Figure on Display in Kinky BDSM-Inspired Music Video for Song 'Safeword': Watch
You need a “Safeword” when you're with Halsey.
On Thursday, February 27, the pop star, 30, uploaded a seductive BDSM-themed music video, in which her fit figure was on full display.
In the footage, Halsey’s curves were showcased in a series of dominatrix-style ensembles as she sang her new song "Safeword." At one point, the star donned a black latex bodysuit, and she later sported a tight black corset and knee-high combat boots.
During another snippet, the Grammy-nominated artist had on a sheer top and tights as she hung upside down by her feet.
In addition to the kinky imagery in the video, the track also had some provocative lyrics.
“I'm not a criminal, I'm just a wild child / I'm not a bad girl, I just like it wild style / I'm tough, I'm mean, I'm rough / Just say the safe word when you've had enough,” the “Colors” musician sang.
“Safeword 🗝️ song + video OUT NOW,” she captioned the clip.
In response, fans of the brunette beauty gushed over the sultry upload.
“Dayyummmmm Ash. Sessssy😍,” one person penned, referring to Halsey’s legal name, Ashley Frangipane.
“Halsey… you don’t get it. This song is everything,” another user raved, while a third added, “DEVOURED. AND WITH EASE.”
As OK! previously reported, in the last year, Halsey reentered the spotlight after taking a step back due to health issues.
On January 18, the celeb reflected on her health crisis with a before and after photo.
In the image, Halsey held up an old snap of herself from when she was struggling with the illness.
“Hey. I just wanna say; I looked and felt like this two years ago and every step forward I have come since then is a miracle,” she began. “I’m figuring it out on my own time, thank you to everyone who has been along for the ride. Also, I’m cute as f--- now, so that’s great. 🤍.”
Her message came after she shared news of her private health scare in 2024.
“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life,” she told fans at the time.
"I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)," she explained of her complicated medical journey.