Halsey, 30, Flaunts Her Toned Body in Red Bikini as She Enjoys Gorgeous Boat Ride With Fiancé Avan Jogia: Photo
Halsey is looking “So Good.”
On Thursday, January 2, the pop star, 30, stunned while posing alongside her fiancé Avan Jogia, 32, on a boat.
In the image, the brunette beauty showed off her toned body in a red bikini as she smiled and held her arm up. Meanwhile, the Victorious alum kneeled next to her in red and white striped swim trunks and black sunglasses.
The engaged duo looked happier than ever while enjoying the crystal blue water on a catamaran.
“Happy New Year 🖤 To my future wife,” Jogia sweetly penned alongside the photo, to which Halsey replied, “Here’s to a year of more water sports 🥲.”
In response, fans gushed over their favorite celebrity couple.
“The wedding photos are about to be immaculate 😍,” one person wrote, while another said, “‘Future wife’ sounds dreamy, magical, beautiful❤️ thank you for treating our H with so much love!!!”
“I love pretty people getting engaged,” a third added.
As OK! previously reported, Halsey and Jogia began dating in September 2023 and the “Colors” singer revealed their engagement in September 2024.
Halsey shared the news by correcting a social media upload, which read, “Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia."
The artist then re-shared the post along with the caption, "***fiancé Avan Jogia."
The announcement came after Halsey raved about Jogia while walking the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11.
"I hope so," she told a reporter after they asked if she could see herself marrying the actor.
"Avan is the best,” she continued. "He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend."
Halsey noted that Jogia has an "inseparable" relationship with her son, Ender, 3, whom she shares with ex Alev Aydin, calling the pair "best friends."
The positive news came after the Grammy-nominated vocalist shared she’d been diagnosed with lupus and rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in June.
The celeb confessed she’s "lucky to be alive" after struggling with these health issues.
"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission, and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life," she explained. "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors."
"After 2 years, I’m feeling better, and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out," she added.