Halsey Reveals Engagement to Fiancé Avan Jogia After Gushing Over 'Victorious' Star During 2024 VMAs

"Avan is the best,” Halsey raved of the former Nickelodeon star during her red carpet interview with a news outlet. "He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend."

The "Colors" hitmaker, who performed her new song "Ego" at the awards show, noted Jogia also has an "inseparable" bond with Halsey's son, Ender, 3, whom she shares with ex Alev Aydin, calling the duo "best friends."