Halsey Reveals Engagement to Fiancé Avan Jogia After Gushing Over 'Victorious' Star During 2024 VMAs

Photo of Avan Jogia and picture of Halsey.
Source: MEGA

Halsey and Avan Jogia are engaged!

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Halsey is going to be a bride!

During the early hours of the morning on Thursday, September 12, the "Without Me" singer corrected a post referring to Avan Jogia as her "boyfriend," revealing he was her "fiancé" for the very first time after gushing over the Victorious alum while walking the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.

halsey engagement fiance avan jogia marry victorious star vmas
Source: MEGA

Halsey confirmed Avan Jogia is her fiancé via social media after the 2024 VMAs.

“Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia," the upload Halsey re-shared read, though she retweeted with the caption: "***fiancé Avan Jogia."

The subtle engagement announcement came hours after she admitted, "I hope so," when asked by a reporter if she and Jogia plan to get married.

halsey engagement fiance avan jogia marry victorious star vmas
Source: @jogia/Instagram

Halsey and Avan Jogia sparked engagement rumors in July after the singer was seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

"Avan is the best,” Halsey raved of the former Nickelodeon star during her red carpet interview with a news outlet. "He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend."

The "Colors" hitmaker, who performed her new song "Ego" at the awards show, noted Jogia also has an "inseparable" bond with Halsey's son, Ender, 3, whom she shares with ex Alev Aydin, calling the duo "best friends."

Halsey — who sparked engagement rumors in July after being spotted with a diamond rock on her ring finger — and the Choose Love actor were first linked romantically in September 2023 and confirmed their relationship roughly one month later with a joint appearance at the Luis De Javier fashion show.

The award-winning artist's engagement announcement comes about three months after she revealed an ongoing health battle.

halsey engagement fiance avan jogia marry victorious star vmas
Source: @jogia/Instagram

Avan Jogia was first linked romantically to Halsey in September 2023.

Halsey shared with fans in June that she'd been diagnosed with lupus and rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, confessing she was "lucky to be alive."

"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life," the 29-year-old detailed of her medical woes. "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors."

"After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out," she explained.

In an interview earlier this month, Halsey got candid about how her physical health impacted her emotionally.

halsey engagement fiance avan jogia marry victorious star vmas
Source: MEGA

Halsey and Avan Jogia confirmed their relationship in October 2023.

"I just felt really f------ ugly the whole time I was sick. I could not look at myself. I didn’t look in a mirror unless I was putting a contact lens in my eye," she told Paper magazine.

Halsey added: "I was just unrecognizable. I didn’t look at myself. It was horrific, and it would spin me out."

Source: OK!

E! News spoke to Halsey at the VMAs.

