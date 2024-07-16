OK Magazine
Are Halsey and Avan Jogia Engaged? Singer Seen Wearing Diamond Ring After Less Than 1 Year of Dating the Nickelodeon Actor

Composite photo of Halsey and Avan Jogia
Source: @iamhalsey/instagram;@jogia/instagram
By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Halsey may not be so "Bad at Love" after all.

The singer sparked engagement rumors after new photos showed the star wearing a diamond ring on that finger while enjoying a park picnic with boyfriend Avan Jogia.

halsey avan jogia engagement rumors
Source: mega

Halsey was seen wearing a ring while out with love Avan Jogia.

In the photos, which were posted by Deuxmoi, the pair was seen cuddling, kissing and smiling up a storm as they sat in the grass, and at one point, the mom-of-one — who shares son Ender, 3, with ex Alev Aydin — held out her left hand for the Nickelodeon, 32, alum to hold.

The ring appeared to feature a center green stone surrounded by smaller diamonds in addition to a gold band.

halsey wears diamond ring engagement rumors avan jogia
Source: mega

The actor rose to fame from his role on 'Victorious.'

It's unclear if Jogia popped the question right then and there or at all, though the stars were dressed to impress: while the "Graveyard" crooner, 29, rocked fiery red locks, a colorful dress and cowboy boots, her man donned a white button down shirt under a gray suit.

The photos come a few weeks after an anonymous tipster sent in a blind item to Deuxmoi that appeared to have hinted at a possible engagement between the couple.

halsey avan jogia
Source: @iamhalsey/instagram

The two first sparked dating rumors in September 2023.

"This ex-Nickelodeon star is showing up for his singer/songwriter partner through her health challenges... He proposed to her recently and she said yes!" the tattletale shared.

"This smokeshow couple is more than just eye candy — looks like they're going to go the distance," they added. "Love it for them."

The medical woes the tipster mentioned are referring to Halsey's announcement last month that in 2022, she was "diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder."

"Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors," she revealed to fans. "After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out."

halsey avan jogia engaged
Source: mega

Halsey stars in 'Maxxxine.'

Shortly before talking about her struggles, Halsey hinted at them via her new song "The End."

"Long story short, i'm lucky to be alive," she said on social media upon promoting the track.

In the tune, she sings: "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks, and then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry."

The star hasn't revealed when her new album will release.

