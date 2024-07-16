Are Halsey and Avan Jogia Engaged? Singer Seen Wearing Diamond Ring After Less Than 1 Year of Dating the Nickelodeon Actor

The medical woes the tipster mentioned are referring to Halsey's announcement last month that in 2022, she was "diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder."

"Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors," she revealed to fans. "After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out."