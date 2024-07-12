Hannah Berner Reveals Why She Was Fired From 'Summer House'
Fans of Summer House were shocked when Hannah Berner departed the show in May of 2021.
When making an appearance on Dave Portnoy’s “BFFs” podcast to promote her Netflix comedy special Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn, Berner finally addressed why she was fired from the show.
“I think getting fired from Summer House… it made me want to get a Netflix special,” Berner shared. “I wouldn’t have gotten a Netflix special if I didn’t get fired.” When questioned if it’s true that she was fired over sponsoring a rival seltzer drink — Summer House star Kyle Cooke’s Loverboy drink brand has had a major feature on the show — Berner revealed: “The truth is beef started cause I did an ad for Truly Seltzer and I didn’t know that I wasn’t allowed to. Bravo didn’t fire me. Just some people on the cast got annoyed at me.”
“I didn’t know that I wasn’t allowed to drink other drinks (than Loverboy),” Berner continued. “I think some of these shows become a lot of egos… it just becomes fighting over egos and screen time and it’s not that fun. It was just layers and layers of just honestly it was down to egos of like people didn’t f--- with me anymore. It was kind of embarrassing. And people basically like we don’t want you to be our friend. I was on a talk show at the time. I was on Summer House. And I got fired.”
After the ordeal, Berner said it felt like she had "nothing."
“That kind of s--- makes me motivated to get on stage," she confessed. “I do think revenge and pissing people off is definitely a huge motivator in my life. I highly recommend it if you’re feeling pissed at someone. Just like focus it on yourself.”
On May 14, 2021, Berner shared the news about her leaving the show on Instagram, writing, “This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of shit. I’ve welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth. As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house.”
“These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me," she added. “Making people laugh is what brings me joy, and I am so excited to announce that I will spending this summer touring my standup and telling fart jokes at comedy clubs and theaters near you. More dates and tickets to come soon, but I cannot wait to see you all in person!!!”