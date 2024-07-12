On May 14, 2021, Berner shared the news about her leaving the show on Instagram, writing, “This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of shit. I’ve welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth. As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house.”

“These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me," she added. “Making people laugh is what brings me joy, and I am so excited to announce that I will spending this summer touring my standup and telling fart jokes at comedy clubs and theaters near you. More dates and tickets to come soon, but I cannot wait to see you all in person!!!”