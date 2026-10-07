Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard Are 'Still Talking About' When to 'Expand Our Family': 'I Don’t Know If I'm Ever Going to Be Fully Ready'

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Hannah Brown is opening up about the next chapter of her life with husband Adam Woolard — and whether that chapter could include expanding their family. In an exclusive interview with OK! while discussing her partnership with Nexplanon, the Bachelorette star, 31, revealed she and Woolard aren't putting a firm timeline on their decision to have children just yet. "We are still talking about, like, when we want to expand our family," Brown shares. "We're in a renovation right now, so we don't even have, like, our own home at this point."

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Source: MEGA Hannah Brown tied the knot with Adam Woolard in July 2025.

For now, the couple is focused on getting settled down before making any major decisions about what comes next in terms of kids. "Let's just get back in our home and then really decide what that's going to look like for us," she explains of her mindset. Still, Brown admits she finds herself contemplating the question of motherhood. "I don't know. I go back and forth every day, like, 'Am I ready?'" she confesses. "I don't know if I'm ever going to feel fully ready. I'm just gonna have to — we're just gonna have to do it and then just, like, figure it out as we go." "But it is definitely a topic that we're talking about more and more," she adds.

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Hannah Brown Reveals Her Thoughts on Birth Control

Source: Hannah Brown Hannah Brown has never been shy to discuss tough topics.

Brown's candid conversation about family planning comes as she partners with Organon, the maker of Nexplanon, on a new surprise romance story that brings birth control into the romance genre. The short story, available through the brand's website, follows a ballroom dancer navigating her career, relationships and decisions about whether and when she wants to have a family — an experience Brown said was partly inspired by her own time competing on Dancing With the Stars. “As an author myself writing romance novels, you really don't see that talked about much in romance,” Brown tells OK!. “And that is essentially a part of love and relationships and s--. It's a part of that.”

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Brown said she wanted the story to show a woman having an authentic conversation with both her doctor and her friend about what is right for her during a particular season of life. “I think when writing it, I was having the revelation of just actually, like, how common these conversations come up in my everyday life, but how, you know, even as a romance writer myself, I never actually put them on the page until this partnership with Organon came along,” she says. The reality star continues: “I think that's really great for women to know that there's that option out there, that there are things like that out there. Because I didn't know.”

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Hannah Brown Reflects on Her 'Bachelorette' Era

Source: Raul Romo Hannah Brown credits her husband, Adam Woolard, for 'helping' her feel more confident.

Brown has been open about intimacy, dating and relationships since her time on The Bachelorette, when she became known for speaking candidly about topics that weren't always openly discussed on reality TV. Looking back, she believes those authentic conversations have continued to shape the way she approaches her career. “I have seen in my own life how impactful that has been for other people,” Brown reflects. “And so continuing to do that with whatever project that I'm on is very important for me. I feel like it's very important for me to use it to have important conversations. And that's like a responsibility that I have." The Reasons to Be Loved by You author also discusses how much she has changed since she was the 24-year-old looking for love on television.

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Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown met Adam Woolard on Hinge in 2021 following her time on 'The Bachelorette.'

“I think being, like, almost thrown to the wolves when it comes to just the amount of attention that I had so quickly, really made me have to assess and really dig down to be like, ‘Who am I? And what do I believe in?’” Brown says. “I do think my husband, Adam, has really helped me be able to be confident in my own voice and in growing and changing and being different than the 24-year-old girl looking for love on reality TV,” she sweetly notes. “I think at 24, like, I didn't have it all together. But I still don't. And I know that it's okay because I'm growing from it, where then I think I thought it was a fault or I had failed when I got it wrong.” “Now I'm like, ‘Oh, I haven't failed. I'm learning something new,’” she declares. “And that's where the confidence has grown, as being able to see life through a different lens.”

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Hannah Brown Learned What Love Really Takes

Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown says she 'didn't understand' what it 'really looked like to love somebody' before Adam Woolard.