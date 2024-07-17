Hannah Gosselin, 20, Dropped 25 Pounds After Starting Weight-Loss Injections: 'It's a Real Confidence Booster'

"When I put on my pair of shorts that I wore two years ago I danced around my room ... I was so happy," she gushed. "It was the best feeling ever."

"You probably would not have caught me in a swimsuit last summer. I don't even think I went to the beach," the young adult recalled. "I have been spending my whole summer at the pool, at the beach, out with my friends. It really is a confidence booster to know that you look in the mirror and you're happy with the way that you look."