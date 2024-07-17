OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > celebrity weight loss
OK LogoHEALTH

Hannah Gosselin, 20, Dropped 25 Pounds After Starting Weight-Loss Injections: 'It's a Real Confidence Booster'

Photo of Hannah Gosselin
Source: @hannahjgosselin/instagram
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jon Gosselin isn't the only one in his family utilizing weight-loss medication.

In a new interview, daughter Hannah Gosselin, 20, revealed she started semaglutide injections around the same time as her father — and just like the dad-of-eight, she's "really happy" with the results!

Article continues below advertisement
hannah gosselin dropped pounds weight loss injections confidence booster
Source: @jongosselin1/instagram

Jon Gosselin and daughter Hannah are both using weight-loss injections.

"When I put on my pair of shorts that I wore two years ago I danced around my room ... I was so happy," she gushed. "It was the best feeling ever."

"You probably would not have caught me in a swimsuit last summer. I don't even think I went to the beach," the young adult recalled. "I have been spending my whole summer at the pool, at the beach, out with my friends. It really is a confidence booster to know that you look in the mirror and you're happy with the way that you look."

Article continues below advertisement
hannah gosselin dropped pounds weight loss injections confidence booster
Source: @hannahjgosselin/instagram

Hannah has lost 25 pounds from the medication.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon, 47, also said that the slim down — he's lost 75 pounds overall — helped with his confidence.

"I work out at the beach and sometimes I don't wear a shirt because it's 100 degrees outside now," the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum explained. "Before I would just sweat through it, now [I take it off]. I have these things called abs. They just appeared."

Article continues below advertisement
hannah gosselin dropped pounds weight loss injections confidence booster
Source: @hannahjgosselin/instagram

Hannah has seven siblings.

MORE ON:
celebrity weight loss
Article continues below advertisement

The pair knows they can't take the medication forever, with Jon adding that they're now "weaning" themselves off of it and are becoming more focused on "actively changing our lives" through a healthy diet and exercise.

In particular, the duo has opted to decrease their intake of things like pasta and soda and instead start eating more lean meats and protein shakes.

Article continues below advertisement
hannah gosselin dropped pounds weight loss injections confidence booster
Source: @jongosselin1/instagram

Colin and Hannah are the only ones of their siblings who chose to live with Jon.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah and her brother Colin, also 20, are the only two of Jon's children who live with him, as the other four sextuplets chose to reside with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, 49, when they ended their marriage in 2009. The former spouses' older kids, twins Cara and Madelyn, 23, also lived with Kate before they moved out on their own post-college.

While the DJ hasn't been able to connect with his estranged kids — alleging Kate has control over their phones — he revealed Hannah is still in touch with her other siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

"People might see what's going on between me and Kate over the past few years and think I am the difficult character, but I'm actually on good terms with all my exes," the reality star noted. "Kate is the only one I don’t speak to."

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the Gosselins about weight loss.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.