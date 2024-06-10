Jon Gosselin Shows Off Trim Figure After Losing More Than 30 Pounds on Ozempic: Photo
Jon Gosselin is looking good!
The Jon and Kate Plus 8 star took to Instagram on Sunday, June 9, to show off his slimmed-down figure after dropping more than 30 pounds since starting Ozempic.
Gosselin looked ready for a day at the beach! In the sweet snapshot, he pulled his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, close while sporting a pair of orange and blue swimming trunks, a tank top and matching sneakers.
Fans took to the comments section to gush over how cute they looked and how much more content the reality star seemed since debuting his relationship with Lebo.
One fan penned, "Happy looks good on you. Wish you guys the best in your healthy relationship," and a second chimed in, "Dude, I have never been happier for a stranger in my life."
A third wrote, "I followed your journey on TLC and I have to say I was always in your corner rooting for your happiness and it looks like you have achieved that. Good for you. Good things happen to good people. So happy for you."
As OK! previously reported, Gosselin confirmed that he'd been taking the weight-loss drug to assist him on his health journey earlier this year.
"You know what's annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago," he quipped at the time. "I feel amazing! Like, why didn't I do this sooner?"
The father-of-eight admitted that a lot of things were "going on emotionally" and financially at that point in his life, so it likely wasn't a "good time" to start his health journey. However, he's now able to "focus on" himself.
Part of that includes his future plans to pop the question to his girlfriend of two years.
"I can't tell you because she's probably going to watch this. So it's— everything's like a big surprise," he teased of his proposal ideas. "I've lost like 32 pounds, so, you know, I feel pretty good about it... So, I know when I'm going to propose."
"I've always wanted to be with someone who's supportive and I love her to death and my kids love her, too," he continued. "So, I mean, I'm not getting any younger."