Jon Gosselin 'Excited' to Go Shirtless at the Beach After Dropping 32 Pounds: 'I Feel Really Comfortable in My Own Skin'
Jon Gosselin is ready for summer!
After dropping 32 pounds from weight-loss medication and a lifestyle overhaul, the dad-of-eight admitted he's "excited" to show off his physical transformation when he hits the beach for his DJ gigs.
"I feel really comfortable in my own skin, wearing just a tank top or no shirt at all," the former reality star shared in a new interview. "It's kind of weird for me because I've always been very conscientious of my weight and my appearance outside of my house."
Gosselin, 47, is also looking forward to performing, spending time with his kids and going swimming.
Gosselin noted he's adopted a whole "different lifestyle" over the last year or so.
"I never went to the gym, and I never really cared about my physical appearance," he recalled of his earlier days on TV. "Now it's, you know, I changed my life around and totally changed my life with working out and diet and exercise and working with Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center."
At the center, he's "done some CellSound therapy, which evaporates your visceral fat and tightens your skin up."
"It's just like a whole new me," Gosselin declared. "And, you know, I bought my first tank top a couple of months ago, and now I have a couple more."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He's also received a confidence boost from his romance with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo, whom he plans on popping the question to sooner rather than later.
"I can't tell you because she's probably going to watch this. So it's — everything's like a big surprise," he spilled in a video interview. "I've lost like 32 pounds, so, you know, I feel pretty good about it... I want to do further. So, I know when I'm going to propose."
"I've always wanted to be with someone who's supportive and I love her to death and my kids love her, too," added the Pennsylvania native. "So, I mean, I'm not getting any younger."
When asked in a previous interview if he ever informed ex-wife Kate Gosselin of his plans, he replied, "Kate doesn't care what I do."
"Kate does what Kate does. Kate only cares about Kate," he continued. "It's not a problem anymore, I guess. I don't know. I really don't know, because I don't talk to her."
Fox News Digital spoke to Jon about his weight loss and confidence.