Jon Gosselin Has No Way to Contact 4 of His Kids as Ex-Wife Kate Still 'Owns Their Phones'

Jon Gosselin opened up on his estranged relationships with six of his children during a sit-down with Brandi Glanville on a recent installment of her "Unfiltered" podcast.

Jon and Kate Gosselin called it quits in 2009 and share eight children — twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin. Although the professional DJ eventually got custody of Hannah and Collin after years in and out of court, he claims he's been alienated from the other children for years.