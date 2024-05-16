Jon Gosselin Has No Way to Contact 4 of His Kids as Ex-Wife Kate Still 'Owns Their Phones'
Jon Gosselin opened up on his estranged relationships with six of his children during a sit-down with Brandi Glanville on a recent installment of her "Unfiltered" podcast.
Jon and Kate Gosselin called it quits in 2009 and share eight children — twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin. Although the professional DJ eventually got custody of Hannah and Collin after years in and out of court, he claims he's been alienated from the other children for years.
"I don’t really talk to my twins anymore, or the other four," he told The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "They [the twins] live in Manhattan, they have their own life. My other four are in North Carolina."
As for how things got this way, he admitted, "I think there was a lot of alienation. There was sibling alienation — which is still going on now because the other kids, other than Hannah, don’t talk to Collin."
Jon added that there is "still parent alienation" happening to this day because he hasn't been able to talk to four of his sextuplets in years.
"I have no idea what their thought process is on me or what they’ve been told," he continued. "It’s so hard… and I have no cell phones and no contact. But Hannah talks to them."
Glanville pointed out, "She probably blocked your number from their phones."
Jon cut in, "She owns their phones."
According to the father-of-eight, this isn't new behavior from his ex-wife. Last year, he alleged Kate purposely kept him from having a relationship with his own mother throughout their marriage.
"It was Kate and the kids and that was it," he said at the time. "She doesn’t talk to her own family so she tried to segregate me from mine until I woke up one day. Now, I call my mom every day."
"People might see what's going on between me and Kate over the past few years and think I am the difficult character, but I'm actually on good terms with all my exes," he explained. "Kate is the only one I don’t speak to."
Despite his estrangement, Jon still has hopes to mend broken bonds with his kids in the future.
"I will never give up trying to talk to my children. The door is always open to rekindle any kind of relationship," he said in May 2023. "I've tried for years for any interaction with any of my other kids, but nothing yet."