Hannah and Leah Gosselin Spend the Day Together After Years of Limited Contact

As OK! previously reported, Jon and Kate Gosselin announced their contentious divorce in 2009. They initially shared custody of their eight kids, however, in 2016, Hannah went to live with her father, followed by her brother Collin in 2018.

An insider claimed Hannah "has tried to act as a peacemaker between her parents" since their split. They added, "She makes an effort with Kate because she wants some semblance of a family. It’s been really difficult for her. She often feels torn between them."