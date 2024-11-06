Hannah and Leah Gosselin Spend the Day Together After Years of Limited Contact
Reunited and it feels so good!
Hannah and Leah Gosselin shared a sweet selfie to Snapchat captioned, "Spend the day with me and my sister!!!!" In the photo, the two 20-year-olds pressed their cheeks together and smiled for the camera as they stood in front of a yellow car.
As OK! previously reported, Jon and Kate Gosselin announced their contentious divorce in 2009. They initially shared custody of their eight kids, however, in 2016, Hannah went to live with her father, followed by her brother Collin in 2018.
An insider claimed Hannah "has tried to act as a peacemaker between her parents" since their split. They added, "She makes an effort with Kate because she wants some semblance of a family. It’s been really difficult for her. She often feels torn between them."
The situation only became worse when Kate sold her Pennsylvania property and moved to North Carolina with her other six children in 2021.
"Hannah hasn’t seen her brothers and sisters in a long time, since they moved to North Carolina," a source said at the time, per The Sun. "She is ready to leave her small-town life and subzero temperatures and hopes maybe one of her brothers or sisters will choose the same area for college."
- Jon Gosselin Reveals Daughter Hannah Reconnected With Estranged Mom Kate Gosselin Just Before Mother's Day
- Kate Gosselin Never Treated Daughter Hannah Well After She Chose to Live With Estranged Ex-Husband Jon: Source
- Hannah Gosselin Reveals Why She Chose To Live With Her Dad Jon Over Kate: 'It Was A Difficult Decision Leaving My Siblings'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another insider spilled to Us Magazine that Hannah would "love to spend time" with her brothers and sisters, but it "just hasn't been possible" with them living in different states.
In February, it was revealed Hannah was back on speaking terms with her mother as they worked on their relationship. It was also confirmed she occasionally spoke on the phone with her siblings.
"We talk about school and we talk about life," Hannah said in February, referring to her phone conversations with her mom. "So, yeah. I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I'm open to listening to everybody's opinion, but at the end of the day, my choices are my choices."
In a separate interview, Jon also confirmed that while his six estranged children have failed to return his calls or messages, his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, has been "completely integrated" into his kids' lives because of her strong relationship with Hannah.
"I know Steph has talked to Kate and I know Steph has talked to my other kids, like through FaceTime through Hannah's phone, and everything seems copasetic," he explained. "My other kids haven't talked to me though. So maybe it's easier to talk to someone that's with me but not me."