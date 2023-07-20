'Violent' Collin Gosselin 'Physically Threatened Every Member of My Family,' His Estranged Sister Mady Claims
Mady Gosselin is speaking her truth.
Though the 22-year-old has lived a very private life since her family's TLC show wrapped up, she felt the need to share her side of the story after estranged brother Collin, 19, shaded their mom, Kate Gosselin, and claimed he was wrongfully institutionalized.
In an Instagram Story post, the young adult said she felt compelled to "set the record straight" after the latest episode of Dark Side of the 2000s, as countless people sent her hate messages due to Collin's claims.
"I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family," she stated, noting some incidents were as recent as last year.
"Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and violet behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life," the college grad continued. "Kindness, tolerance, love and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately, made his opinions very clear in private."
Collin's alleged behavior has proved to be too much for Mady, as she declared she has no interest in rebuilding their relationship.
"I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them," the former reality star concluded, wrapping up her post by asking people to leave her alone.
The Gosselin family has endured quite a bit of drama once Kate and Jon Gosselin divorced, as only Collin and his sister Hannah, also 19, went on to live with the patriarch.
The other sextuplets, as well as Mady's twin, Cara, stayed with Kate and didn't keep in touch with their dad.
However, before Collin started bunking with the DJ, the mom-of-eight had him institutionalized for "special needs" — though he claimed he was sent there to be silenced, as before entering the facility, he told his teachers his mom was abusing him.
"I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out," he explained in the doc.