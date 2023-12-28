Hannah Waddingham Defends 'Lovely' 'Mission: Impossible' Costar Tom Cruise: 'I've Got a Real Problem With Anyone That Goes at Him'

“I have to say… I’ve got a real problem with anyone that goes at him now,” Waddingham said to chef James Martin. “Having spent five days with him intensely on the [USS George H.W. Bush], no fineries, all this mucking in… he is without doubt one of the most lovely, encouraging, positive, inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

Waddingham also mentioned how she has one more scene to film with Cruise before her time on the set comes to a close.