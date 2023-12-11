'Tis the Season! Hardy's Holiday Village Is Nemacolin's Most Magical Christmas Pop-Up: Photos

"Hardy's Holiday Village originated as a one-weekend concept for our annual family party, Hardy Holidays, hosted at Nemacolin for decades. Maggie Hardy, my mom and the owner and CEO of Nemacolin, decided to extend the invitation to the village to guests and members throughout the season. It will now become a staple for the holidays at Nemacolin," PJ Magerko-Liquorice, Vice President of Brand Strategy, and son of owner and CEO, Maggie Hardy, exclusively tells OK!.

He continues, "Hardy’s Holiday Village captures the wonder and imagination of the festive season, and snow-dusted walkways will guide guests to the resort’s North Pole, where they can enjoy live performances by elves in custom Wiederhoeft attire, adorable shops, delicious treats, as well as an outdoor ice skating rink. Inspired by the great European holiday markets and the magic of Santa’s workshop, Hardy’s Holiday Village is a dining, shopping and entertainment spectacular that is guaranteed to spread holiday cheer to guests of all ages. Nemacolin has brought in the best artisans from around the world to build the Hardy Holiday Village."