'Tis the Season! Hardy's Holiday Village Is Nemacolin's Most Magical Christmas Pop-Up: Photos
If you're looking to make some magical family-friendly memories this season, then look no further than Hardy’s Holiday Village at Nemacolin, as the whimsy and fun winter wonderland will have everyone in awe.
"Hardy's Holiday Village originated as a one-weekend concept for our annual family party, Hardy Holidays, hosted at Nemacolin for decades. Maggie Hardy, my mom and the owner and CEO of Nemacolin, decided to extend the invitation to the village to guests and members throughout the season. It will now become a staple for the holidays at Nemacolin," PJ Magerko-Liquorice, Vice President of Brand Strategy, and son of owner and CEO, Maggie Hardy, exclusively tells OK!.
He continues, "Hardy’s Holiday Village captures the wonder and imagination of the festive season, and snow-dusted walkways will guide guests to the resort’s North Pole, where they can enjoy live performances by elves in custom Wiederhoeft attire, adorable shops, delicious treats, as well as an outdoor ice skating rink. Inspired by the great European holiday markets and the magic of Santa’s workshop, Hardy’s Holiday Village is a dining, shopping and entertainment spectacular that is guaranteed to spread holiday cheer to guests of all ages. Nemacolin has brought in the best artisans from around the world to build the Hardy Holiday Village."
The luxury resort, located in Farmington, Penn., goes above and beyond to make sure its guests are overly satisfied all year round, but during the holiday season, there's surprises "around every corner," Magerko-Liquorice notes.
"The holidays at Nemacolin are a winter woodland wonderland filled with lights, warmth, and magic in the heart of Farmington, Pennsylvania. The focus this year is on generosity, both towards others and oneself, making it a very special time. On November 24, Nemacolin celebrated three major events: the opening of The Grand Lodge and Hardy’s Holiday Village, and the Hardy family’s donation of more than seven million dollars to a local university’s hospitality education program and about a million dollars given to local community organizations," he explains.
As for what visitors can expect, Hardy's Holiday Village "will offer boutiques for guests to find the perfect gifts for loved ones," Magerko-Liquorice says, adding that there's plenty to choose from, such as speciality decorations or Christmas décor.
In the holiday village, there's obviously tons of sweet treats, including "scents of gingerbread, freshly baked pastries, and other delights," he shares.
"Kick off a leisurely jaunt through the market with a stop at Hardy’s Hot Cocoa Hideaway, offering four types of hot chocolate, all made to order with countless toppings and using cocoa sourced from around the world. Mr. Sandman’s Gum Drop Dreams will serve hard candies and gum drops, while Merry Merry Macarons will offer towers of freshly baked macarons in an assortment of seasonal flavors," he says. "And, of course, no holiday is complete with freshly baked gingerbread cookies and houses from Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread Bakery. After an afternoon of exploring Hardy’s Holiday Village, guests can raise a glass at the Egg Nog Pub and mingle with Santa’s helpers, where elves eat and party after a day of magic making."
"This special destination will feature two egg nog variations and a menu inspired by the 12 days of Christmas, appealing to both guests and elves alike. Highlights include a Christmas-inspired charcuterie board, pizzas shaped like elves slippers and snowflakes, cottage pie with potato icing, and other whimsical, elf-approved cuisine," he adds.
- Lance Bass Admits His Kids Make Him Play the 'Better Place' Music Video 'Over and Over Again': 'I'll Never Be Cooler Than This'
- Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Breaks Down 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 Style
- Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson Have 'More Surprises' Up Their Sleeves After 'Good Burger 2'
When the kids are asleep, the adults can play, as they can catch the Naughty Nights – An Elf Cabaret performance at The Study in The Grand Lodge.
There's plenty of other activities as well, so no one will ever get bored!
"There is something about winter in the mountains, making Nemacolin the perfect winter destination. The region’s rolling hills and incredible landscapes lend themselves to a picture-perfect holiday backdrop. The spirit of the season shines brightly in the Laurel Highlands with festive decorations, spectacular light displays and never-ending winter fun for friends and family. Guests can twirl at Nemacolin’s outdoor ice rink, hit the slopes at The Peak, taste delicious holiday specials at Nemacolin’s many dining options, and make memories that last a lifetime," Magerko-Liquorice says. "While Nemacolin is beautiful all year round, the holiday season feels extra special with the twinkling lights everywhere, holiday cheer, and, of course, the amazing team at Nemacolin who go the extra mile for their guests to ensure a magical stay."
The staff at Nemacolin has outdone themselves this year, so be sure to stop by Hardy's Holiday Village, as it is only open until December 23. Then, the elves have to rest and prep Santa for his travels!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For more information, click here.