Jennifer Lopez Shares Glimpse Inside Her Christmas Festivities — But Ben Affleck Is Noticeably Absent
Jennifer Lopez was in a festive mood when she posted some photos from her Christmas celebration via Instagram on Monday, December 26.
In the slew of snaps, the singer, 53, posed in a teal dress with red bows on it. The "Let's Get Loud" songstress took a selfie in front of a long table, presumably where she and her family were having a holiday meal, and she also posed in front of her Christmas tree.
"Merry Christmas!!!!" the A-lister captioned the snaps.
Of course, people loved to see the star in a good mood. One person wrote, "Merry Christmas to Afflecks✨😍," while another added, "Soooo preeetttyyyyyy 😭😍 Merry Christmas to the Afflecks! 🤍."
A third person gushed, "So stunning and classy always 🙌🙌🔥."
Meanwhile, some fans couldn't help but point out that her husband, Ben Affleck, whom she married twice over the summer, was nowhere to be found. One person said, "Where’s Ben?" while anaother echoed, "But where is Ben????"
But don't worry, it looked like Lopez and Affleck, 50, rang in the holiday together, as the couple hosted a star-studded holiday bash at their Los Angeles home on Saturday, December 17, as OK! previously reported.
Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and more were in attendance.
The mom-of-two — she shares twins Emme and Max, both 14, with ex Marc Anthony — sang "Jingle Bells" while wearing a stunning gold gown.
In another video clip, the actor — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex Jennifer Garner, sang along to John Legend's "By Christmas Eve."
After breaking off their engagement in 2004, the two rekindled in 2021.
"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez previously said of their reconciliation.
The entrepreneur added, "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."
As OK! previously reported, the couple is trying to make sure their blended family feels comfortable with all the new changes happening.
"They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," an insider explained of their plans.