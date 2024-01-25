'He's Afraid of Me': Calista Flockhart Reveals How She Brings Out Husband Harrison Ford's Soft Side
Calista Flockhart knows exactly how to get husband Harrison Ford to open up.
When asked how she brings out her spouse’s softer side while on Live with Kelly and Mark, the actress spilled: “I have something.”
“He’s afraid of me,” she jokingly whispered.
The audience cracked up before Flockhart, 59, discussed her time at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, where Ford was honored with a Career Achievement Award.
“It’s an emotional thing, you know,” she shared. “His body of work is so incredible, and it’s so well-deserved, so yeah. I’m very proud of him and happy for him.”
Host Kelly Ripa then asked The Birdcage star what her favorite Ford film is, to which Flockhart replied, “I have a few. But I would have to say right off the bat, Mosquito Coast.”
“I love Working Girl because he’s very funny, and Harrison is very funny,” she added, pointing out his comedic prowess. “He’s surprisingly funny, like ‘Oh, oh, wait that was funny,’ like, ‘Wait, was that a joke?’”
Ford and Flockhart, who have been married since 2010, were both publicly emotional when the action star spoke about their romance during his acceptance speech.
"I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support," Ford stated. “And I need a lot of support.”
Additionally, he thanked his various collaborators, admitting he owes his career to a "combination of luck and the work of wonderful writers, directors and filmmakers."
Back in June 2023, Ford expressed a similar sentiment about his stardom in an interview.
“I never thought that I would be a leading man,” the 81-year-old told People. “I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle… I thought I would be lucky to have a character part on a regular TV show.”
“No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,” he noted. “I just wanted to be an actor.”
The Star Wars alum added: “I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did.”
As for growing older, Ford explained, "I don’t want to be young again. I was young, and now I enjoy being old.”
“You are certainly physically diminished by age but there are wonderful things about age — richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you’ve been spending getting to being old — and there’s a certain ease in it for me," the father-of-five said.