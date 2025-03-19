Calista Flockhart, 60, Looks Gorgeous as She Goes Makeup-Free at Red Carpet Gala: See Photos
Calista Flockhart can pull off any look — even one with no makeup!
The three-time Emmy nominee embraced her natural beauty while stepping out last week for The New Group's 30th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
In photos obtained by OK!, Flockhart could be seen going makeup-free as the Ally McBeal actress posed on the red carpet on Monday, March 10, in a monochromatic black ensemble.
The no-makeup look has been a trend for legendary Hollywood stars as of lately — with the main muse seeming to be Pamela Anderson, 57, who has stepped out looking all natural in recent months and been an inspiration to many trying to age gracefully.
The Golden Globe winner sported a black blazer with matching trousers, a shirt and shoes. Her shoulder-length hair was styled in loose curls, as their didn't appear to be an ounce of makeup on Flockhart's flawless face.
A few of the pictures showcased Flockhart posing with Christian Slater — whom she stars alongside in The New Group's production of Curse of the Starving Class.
Flockhart's husband, Harrison Ford, 82, did not made a red carpet appearance at the gala with his wife of nearly 15 years.
Back in April 2024, Flockhart opened up about the first time she met Ford back in 2002, when the famed actor showed up at her table at the Golden Globes.
Ford's celebrity status didn't impress Flockhart at the time, as she explained, “Because I had never seen Star Wars, which I know sounds really crazy. But I grew up in a small town without movie theatre."
"I was aware of who Harrison Ford was! But I didn’t think, ‘Oh this is Indiana Jones.’ It was more along the lines of, ‘This is some lascivious old man and what is he doing at our table?’ I was being a smart--," she quipped.
Elsewhere in last year's interview, Flockhart opened up about a constant focus on her body throughout her career — including rampant rumors she had been suffering from anorexia.
"I was an easy target, I guess. It was painful, it was complicated. I loved working on Ally McBeal, and it just made it sour," she admitted. "I was very sleep-deprived and I was depressed about it. I did think that it was going to ruin my career."
"I didn't think anybody would ever hire me again, because they would just assume I had anorexia, and that would be the end of that,” she recalled. "I had days where I was really hurt and embarrassed and infuriated. I was lucky that I had to work."
Flockhart felt confident she wouldn't experience the same scrutiny if she grew up in the spotlight today.
"They call it body-shaming now. I haven't thought about it in a long time, but it's really not OK to accuse someone of having a disease that a lot of people struggle with," she noted. "I look back at pictures, and I'm the same then as I am now, and nobody says a word now."