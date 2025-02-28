He's 'Lost the Plot': Don Lemon Mocked for Running Around NYC Subway Station and Sharing Memes With Passengers in Wild Stunt
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon recently caused a stir among New York City commuters with a bizarre TikTok stunt.
Lemon, who has been known for his serious news commentary, filmed himself running along Times Square 42nd Street subway platform and knocking on windows to capture the attention of unsuspecting passengers.
Lemon's TikTok video featured him running up to people and flashing a mashup photo of Sonic the Hedgehog and Donkey from Shrek.
Throughout the stunt, Lemon could be seen laughing hysterically, adding to the unusual nature of the situation.
The clip led to several people questioning whether the former primetime host has "lost his mind."
One TikTok user took to the comments section of Lemon's post and shared: "I would think I was hallucinating if Don Lemon was suddenly knocking on my subway car window to show me a Donkey/Sonic meme."
Another users asked: "How do you tell someone, 'Yea Don Lemon tapped on the window to show me a picture of donkey sonic.'"
A third person wrote, "Dude has lost the plot."
- Don Lemon Grills Elon Musk Over Meeting With Donald Trump in Heated Interview: 'Are You Going to Loan Him Money?'
- Nikki Haley Breaks Silence After Don Lemon Declares She's Not In Her 'Prime' At Age 51
- President Joe Biden Roasts Himself For Being 'Ancient,' Mocks Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson in Hilarious White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
It’s been nearly two years since Lemon was ousted from CNN.
Since his departure from the network, the former host started an independent media venture, hosting The Don Lemon Show on YouTube.
As OK! previously reported, the former CNN broadcast journalist sued billionaire Elon Musk and X for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, misappropriation of Lemon’s name and likeness, and breach of express contract, according to a lawsuit filed by Lemon's legal team on August 1, 2024, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco.
Lemon originally signed a content partnership deal with the Tesla founder and X in January 2024 with plans to host an interview-style show streamed exclusively on the social media platform. However, Musk terminated the contract via text message just two months later, simply texting Lemon: "Contract is canceled."
Lemon has also made headlines in recent months after getting into several scathing feuds with conservative media voices such as Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Kanye West.
The former CNN host personality blasted Kelly on Sunday, February 23, for claiming to be a supporter of women despite regularly mocking successful ladies she disagrees with, from slamming Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez to making fun of Joy Reid following the cancelation of her show on MSNBC.
Lemon casually took a sip from a "Megyn Kelly Today" mug as he told viewers, "Let's talk about the haters."
He claimed he'd been hearing on the "streets" that Kelly is not as "supportive of women as she makes out to be."