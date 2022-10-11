'Too Hot To Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Feels 'Back In The Honeymoon Stage' With On-Again Girlfriend Georgia Hassarati

Harry Jowsey may be Too Hot Too Handle for everyone except his on-again, off-again flame, Georgia Hassarati.

The Netflix reality star exclusively tells OK! he is "back in the honeymoon stage" with his partner after "working on things" since the two split less than a month ago.

"She told me I have to ask her out again if I want to really be with her," states the 25-year-old, who admits his "relationship with Georgia is in a bit of a weird spot right now just because we don’t have a label for it."