Is Harry Styles A Bad Kisser? Fans Judge His Tongue Game After Emily Ratajkowski Makeout Goes Viral: 'Really Ruined My Day'
Harry Styles' kissing skills don't seem to live up to fans' expectations.
After video footage circulated of the "As It Was" singer passionately making out with Emily Ratajkowski during a break from his Love On Tour concert series, social media users provided Styles a low score for his smooching abilities.
"Harry styles being a bad kisser has changed my brain chemistry for good i cannot process this," one Twitter user expressed shortly after clips of their steamy tongue session were released on Saturday, March 25, as another added, "that’s the most awkward kiss in his history y’all no effort from harry or whatsoever."
"Harry styles being a bad kisser has really ruined my day tbh," a third person admitted, while a fourth quipped, "this is hilarious — the idea of Harry Styles being a terrible kisser is objectively the funniest thing ever. Let's celebrate the supremacy of Bad Kisser Harry!"
Jokes continued to pour in, as someone stated, "everyone is surprised that harry styles is a bad kisser as if we didn’t know white guys are the inferior kissers," with another adding, "people are saying Harry styles is a bad kisser and people are like no I think it’s emily ratajkowski… you people are DELUSIONAL!!!!!"
Of course, some fans jumped to Styles' defense and blamed the "awkward" kiss on the brunette bombshell.
One person questioned whether "'harry styles is a bad kisser' or does he not to want to kiss those people," while another individual analyzed his body language and demeanor, stating: "his kissing style (to me) seems softer with people he's more comfortable around. it doesn't look like he's comfortable around her at all."
"Not saying she's a bad person just maybe not the best kisser," they clarified.
Ratajkowski and Styles' lip-locking moment comes just four months after the "Watermelon Sugar" singer split from his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde and six months after the model filed to divorce her cheating ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard.
"Harry and Emily know each other," a source previously spilled of their chemistry. "They have been friendly for a while."