Taylor Swift Gives Standing Ovation As Ex Harry Styles Wins Grammy For Best Pop Vocal Album

Feb. 5 2023

There's no bad blood between Taylor Swift and ex-boyfriend Harry Styles!

When the One Direction alum's album Harry's House took home the win for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Sunday, February 5, Grammy Awards, the songstress shot up from her seat to give him a roar of applause.

The hunk, 29, and Swift, 33, went public with their romance in December 2012, but broke up around a month later. Swift famously penned a few tracks about their relationship, such as "Out of the Woods" and "Style," but the two never had a bad word to say about the other in the years following.

In fact, Styles has praised his ex's talent on multiple occasions.

"I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not … but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere," he told Rolling Stone of rumors she write tracks about him. "I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart."

When asked if the blonde beauty has ever reached out to him for feedback over those tracks, he replied, "She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great. They’re great songs … It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever."

As for the short time frame of their love, the British star copped it up to being young and famous.

"Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate [fame and media attention] didn’t make it easier," he explained. "I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure."

Both musicians are up for more honors at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which are being hosted by comedian Trevor Noah in Los Angeles. Styles is set to perform at the event, though he's yet to take the stage.

