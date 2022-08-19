Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Pack On The PDA Before Rare Date Night In NYC

The couple was seen leaving New York City's Rubirosa in the evening, where they were met by a massive crowd desperately trying to get a look at the duo. As the handsome hunk and Wilde tried making their way through the fans to get to their car, the former One Direction band member, who kept his hair back with a black clip, made sure to keep the brunette babe close, turning around and sweetly grabbing her hand.

It's no surprise that Styles' 'fit was on point for their date night, with him rocking a crocheted long-sleeve shirt that exposed his chest and brown pants with white sneakers. The Don't Worry Darling director, who met her boyfriend on set of her upcoming film last year, stunned in a navy tee and patterned blue skirt with Adidas tennis shoes.