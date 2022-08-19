Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Pack On The PDA Before Rare Date Night In NYC
How could you not Adore Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's recent date night?
The "Adore You" vocalist and the actress enjoyed a romantic date night on Thursday, August 18, ahead of Styles' residency at Madison Square Garden, set to kick off Saturday, August 19.
The couple was seen leaving New York City's Rubirosa in the evening, where they were met by a massive crowd desperately trying to get a look at the duo. As the handsome hunk and Wilde tried making their way through the fans to get to their car, the former One Direction band member, who kept his hair back with a black clip, made sure to keep the brunette babe close, turning around and sweetly grabbing her hand.
It's no surprise that Styles' 'fit was on point for their date night, with him rocking a crocheted long-sleeve shirt that exposed his chest and brown pants with white sneakers. The Don't Worry Darling director, who met her boyfriend on set of her upcoming film last year, stunned in a navy tee and patterned blue skirt with Adidas tennis shoes.
Putting his health first, and to make sure he was on his A-game for his Madison Square Garden residency, Styles masked up while the mother-of-two's ageless face was on full display.
Earlier in the day, the "Daylight" crooner and Wilde packed on the PDA while leaving the gym, sharing a loving kiss before they got cleaned up for their night on the town.
Styles and the House alum sparked their romance in January 2021 while filming Don't Worry Darling, with the hitmaker starring as the lead alongside Florence Pugh, who plays his wife. Wilde also stars in and is directing the highly-anticipated movie, set to premiere Friday, September 23.
And while the couple is busy preparing for Styles' residency, Wilde is also in the midst of battling with ex Jason Sudeikis over custody of their 8-year-old son, Otis, and their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy.
Despite the former flames appearing to be good on good terms after they called off their nine-year relationship in 2020, things turned ugly when the Horrible Bosses actor brought a custody case against the mother of his children earlier this year. Sudeikis was hoping to change their custody plan to raise their kids in California, wanting his ex and their children to move to New York with him.
However, a judge dismissed the actor's case earlier this month, siding with Wilde instead, which gave her and the "Golden" singer a reason to celebrate this weekend!