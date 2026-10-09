Harry Styles Says His 'Outgoing' Ex-Girlfriend Helped Him Overcome Anxiety and Embrace Public Life

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Harry Styles is opening up about how a past relationship helped him feel more comfortable stepping out into the world after years of struggling with the pressures of fame. In a joint interview with Thom Yorke published on Thursday, October 8, the former One Direction singer reflected on how his life changed after dating someone who encouraged him to spend more time outside.

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Source: MEGA Harry Styles revealed that a past girlfriend helped him feel more comfortable going out in public after years of feeling isolated.

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“In the early days, when I was in the band, so much of the hotel experience felt very locked-in,” he said to Rolling Stone. “When I’d be home, it felt like, ‘Oh, it’s not safe for me to be out.’” “I had a girlfriend who was very outgoing, and she was coming to London and I was like, ‘Oh, if we just sit in my house for three days, she’s gonna think I’m nuts,’” he continued. “So we walked everywhere, and it was this realization for me: ‘Oh, it’s fine to be outside.’ It kind of broke that thing. Now, it’s changed my life in such a big way, because it’s how you stay connected to the world.”

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Styles' Dating History

Source: MEGA The singer said walking around London helped him realize that spending time outside is a way to stay connected to the world.

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Styles and Kravitz Are Reportedly Planning a ‘Laid-Back’ Wedding

Source: MEGA Harry Styles has previously been linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe and Emily Ratajkowski.

As OK! previously reported, Styles and Kravitz are reportedly keeping their wedding plans relaxed, with a focus on spending quality time with the people closest to them. The couple is said to be considering a small, “laid back” ceremony while also making room for larger celebrations. According to a source who spoke to People, music will play an important role in their big day. "Zoë and Harry want to have live music — that’s a big part of the wedding for them," the insider continued. "Other than that, they really care most about having their loved ones around and partying with those close to them." Despite their high-profile careers, the couple reportedly isn't getting caught up in the finer details of planning. "They’re not very fussy when it comes to wedding details," the source continued. "They care more about curating a fun and beautiful experience for those they hold dear."

Inside Styles and Kravitz's Romance

Source: MEGA Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly planning a relaxed wedding that will prioritize loved ones and live music.