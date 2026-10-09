Harry Styles Says His 'Outgoing' Ex-Girlfriend Helped Him Overcome Anxiety and Embrace Public Life
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Harry Styles is opening up about how a past relationship helped him feel more comfortable stepping out into the world after years of struggling with the pressures of fame.
In a joint interview with Thom Yorke published on Thursday, October 8, the former One Direction singer reflected on how his life changed after dating someone who encouraged him to spend more time outside.
“In the early days, when I was in the band, so much of the hotel experience felt very locked-in,” he said to Rolling Stone. “When I’d be home, it felt like, ‘Oh, it’s not safe for me to be out.’”
“I had a girlfriend who was very outgoing, and she was coming to London and I was like, ‘Oh, if we just sit in my house for three days, she’s gonna think I’m nuts,’” he continued. “So we walked everywhere, and it was this realization for me: ‘Oh, it’s fine to be outside.’ It kind of broke that thing. Now, it’s changed my life in such a big way, because it’s how you stay connected to the world.”
Styles' Dating History
Styles became a global star in 2010 as a member of One Direction, and his romantic life has attracted plenty of attention ever since.
He famously dated Taylor Swift from 2012 to 2013 before beginning an on-and-off relationship with Kendall Jenner that reportedly continued through 2019. He was also linked to model Camille Rowe and made headlines in 2023 when he was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski.
Now, Styles is reportedly engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz.
Beyond his personal life, the “Golden” singer has also come to appreciate how spending time outdoors can influence his creative process.
“I read something about walking being the artist’s kind of perspective because you’re at ground level and you see things that you just don’t see if you’re driving everywhere,” he shared.
- OK! Reveals Harry Styles' Inner Circle's 'Stunned' Reaction to His Engagement to Zoë Kravitz
- Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Are 'Laid-Back' About Wedding Planning But Want to Celebrate With 'Big Parties': Source
- Harry Styles' Lover Zoë Kravitz Turning Into a 'Bridezilla' With Double Wedding Plan: Insider
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Styles and Kravitz Are Reportedly Planning a ‘Laid-Back’ Wedding
As OK! previously reported, Styles and Kravitz are reportedly keeping their wedding plans relaxed, with a focus on spending quality time with the people closest to them.
The couple is said to be considering a small, “laid back” ceremony while also making room for larger celebrations.
According to a source who spoke to People, music will play an important role in their big day.
"Zoë and Harry want to have live music — that’s a big part of the wedding for them," the insider continued. "Other than that, they really care most about having their loved ones around and partying with those close to them."
Despite their high-profile careers, the couple reportedly isn't getting caught up in the finer details of planning.
"They’re not very fussy when it comes to wedding details," the source continued. "They care more about curating a fun and beautiful experience for those they hold dear."
Inside Styles and Kravitz's Romance
The “Matilda” hitmaker and Kravitz first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together in Rome around August 2025. By April, multiple outlets had reported that the couple was engaged after Kravitz was photographed wearing a large diamond ring.
The pair appear to be enjoying their relationship as they prepare for their next chapter together.
A People source described them as a particularly compatible couple.
"[They] are such a strong unit," the insider said. "Their personalities and lifestyles match so well — they’re an amazing couple."