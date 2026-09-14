Harry Styles Tells Fans He 'Wants to Be Honest' About Where He's at 'in Life' While Addressing Retirement Rumors During MSG Show After Cryptic Email

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Harry Styles got honest with his fans amid rumors of his retirement. The pop star opened up about his future as an artist on the ninth night of his Madison Square Garden residency on Saturday, September 12. Styles sparked concern from fans after sending out an email in which he confessed that he "doesn't know what comes next," fueling retirement rumors following his tour.

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'Until Next Time'

Source: MEGA Harry Styles admitted that he wants to live in the moment.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer addressed concerns from the stage, noting that he hoped to be honest about "who I am" and what might be next for his career following his residency and recently announced tour dates. "I sort of just want to be honest about who I am and where I am in my life, and you know, I didn't wanna get to the end of the tour as we have previously and sort of say 'until next time,' I just wanted to be a little more honest with you about that," he told the crowd. The 32-year-old reflected on working in music beginning when he was just 16 years old after joining One Direction in 2010.

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Source: MEGA Harry Styles recently got engaged to Zoë Kravitz and lost his bandmate Liam Payne.

"Everything in my life has sort of taught me that everything in this world is about getting more and achieving more and more shows and bigger things and bigger... everything," he added. "I think a lot of things have happened to me in the last few years of my life, different things, that have sort of just changed my perspective, and I'm working on learning to be content with what is enough." Styles reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend of roughly one year, Zoë Kravitz, in April 2026. His former bandmate, Liam Payne, also passed away in 2024 after falling from a balcony. The star told fans that the major life events he experienced over the past several years made him more appreciative of enjoying the moment that he is in.

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'This Is So Incredibly Special to Me'

Source: MEGA Harry Styles called performing in front of an audience 'incredibly special.'

"I don't ever want these moments to ever feel less special because once they're done, they're sort of on to the next thing," he explained. "These shows have been the joy of my life; they're so incredibly special to me." "I think in part because I know things like this don't last forever and I just wanna thank you for all the support you've given me over the years," Styles continued. "I just wanna thank you for allowing me to do this with you, and I think part of the reason why these shows are feeling so special to me in a very new way is that I appreciate the moment." The artist noted that it was a "privilege" and an "honor" to perform in front of his fans for more than a decade, while encouraging them not to worry.

Source: MEGA Harry Styles told fans not to worry.