Harry Styles and Liam Payne's Friendship: A Closer Look at Their Bond Before, During and After One Direction

Harry Styles and Liam Payne auditioned for The X Factor as individual contestants, but Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger grouped them alongside Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik in 2010.

Though they gained popularity as a band, One Direction finished third in the talent competition show.

Despite this, they flourished after The X Factor, especially when they released their first single, "What Makes You Beautiful," in September 2011.