Harry Styles and Liam Payne's Friendship: A Closer Look at Their Bond Before, During and After One Direction
July 2010
Harry Styles and Liam Payne auditioned for The X Factor as individual contestants, but Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger grouped them alongside Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik in 2010.
Though they gained popularity as a band, One Direction finished third in the talent competition show.
Despite this, they flourished after The X Factor, especially when they released their first single, "What Makes You Beautiful," in September 2011.
April 2013
During One Direction's London concert in April 2013, Payne playfully pulled down Styles' pants in front of their fans midway through their "What Makes You Beautiful" performance.
June 2017
Following the death of Styles' stepfather, Robin Twist, in June 2017, Payne posted a since-deleted Instagram post to pay tribute to the late patriarch.
"Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon," Payne wrote.
October 2017
Speaking with The Sun, the "Strip That Down" singer revealed he bumped into his former One Direction bandmate in New York City.
Payne said, "He's been through a rough time recently. God bless him, he was really happy to see me. The funniest thing was we didn't really talk business. Dunkirk was out and all this was happening, and we just gave each other a big hug. We didn't say much but you could tell we were really happy to see each other. It was like touching home base."
December 2019
Years after One Direction announced their hiatus, Payne and Styles reunited at the 2019 CapitalFM Jingle Bell Ball for their individual performances.
The "Teardrops" singer later shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that they "spoke a number of things" at the time, adding, "It was good to see him, he was pretty much the same boy that I left him."
May 2022
Speaking with Zane Lowe, the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker opened up about his relationship with Payne and their other bandmates.
"I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and have someone else who gets it," he explained in the Apple interview. "I feel like there's very much a respect between all of us. We did something together and that is something that you can't really undo. It's a very deep love for each other, I think."
June 2022
During an Instagram Live, Payne disclosed he had spoken with Styles over the phone.
The "Bedroom Floor" singer said, "He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling or if one of us is in trouble, I feel like. I spoke to him, and it was a really lovely catch up actually. And I've got a lot of love for the man. He's great, he's really, really great."
February 2023
Styles won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
"This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life, from making it with two of my best friends to playing it to people has been the greatest joy I could've asked for," he said in his acceptance speech.
Payne quickly congratulated Styles with a social media tribute.
He wrote, "Wow … this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned. God bless you brother congratulations."
October 2024
On Wednesday, October 16, Argentine local news outlets reported that Payne was found dead after the 31-year-old fell from the balcony of his hotel room. Buenos Aires police issued a statement confirming they were called to the CasaSur hotel due to an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."
According to Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, authorities began investigating the tragedy and conducting an autopsy.
Following the news, Styles' mother, Anne Twist, posted an image of a broken heart emoji on Instagram, captioning it, "Just a boy…"