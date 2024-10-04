or
'He Craves Attention': Liam Payne Dissed for Stealing Fellow One Direction Member Niall Horan's Spotlight at His Argentina Concert

Composite photo of Liam Payne and Niall Horan.
Liam Payne was accused of stealing the spotlight from Niall Horan at his concert.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Is Liam Payne an attention hog?

After a clip of the “Strip That Down” singer, 31, dancing in front of fans at fellow One Direction member Niall Horan’s Argentina concert went viral, fans dissed the star for stealing the spotlight from the “This Town” artist, also 31.

In the footage, Payne was seen clapping and singing along to the music as people gathered to videotape him. The star wore a black jacket and pants as he even grabbed one individual’s hand.

In response, many bashed Payne for his narcissistic behavior.

“Remember when Harry [Styles] stayed under the radar when he went to Niall’s show meanwhile Liam…" one user penned, while another added, “I haven’t experienced this level of secondhand embarrassment since… probably some other Liam video, idk.”

liam payne dissed stealing one direction niall horan spotlight concert
Liam Payne was compared to Harry Styles, who apparently kept a low profile at Niall Horan's concert.

A third noted, “This is so crazy cause you can tell how much he craves attention, my god,” as another echoed, “Quite literally intentionally drawing attention to himself.”

One more person wrote, “I haven't gotten the ick this bad in a while...”

As OK! previously reported, Payne is no stranger to backlash on the internet, as he was slammed back in August for a comment he made about his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

In the clip, Cassidy showed off her outfit for their sushi diner, noting her black vest and matching capris were Revolve, her red quilted purse was from Chanel and her shoes were Dior.

Liam Payne

liam payne dissed stealing one direction niall horan spotlight concert
Liam Payne was dissed for 'drawing attention' to himself at his former band member's concert.

Payne then looked at his lady and said, "You look good. Nice and covered up — for once."

In response to the footage, many pointed out how he gave her a backhanded compliment.

liam payne dissed stealing one direction niall horan spotlight concert
Niall Horan and Liam Payne were a part of One Direction from 2010 to 2015.

"The fact that he would always claim to be the 'nice' and 'kind' one from 1D…. yikes! A soon-to-be raging misogynist," one person wrote, while a second joked, "Liam, you have a song called 'Strip That Down,' make up your mind."

"The way he didn’t even smile or anything, he was deada---. This is absolutely terrifying, I can’t believe Liam turned into such a p----. Really can’t overlook this because if he’s so comfortable saying something like this in camera, what is he saying off camera??" a third user pointed out.

While many were disturbed by his comment, Cassidy seemed unbothered.

"FOR ONCE," she replied to a TikTok creator who penned, "'Nice and covered up….for once' the sass😂.”

