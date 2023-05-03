Harry Styles 'Avoided' the Met Gala 'Like the Plague' After Learning Both Olivia Wilde & Emily Ratajkowski Were Attending
Don't Worry Darling, Harry Styles will just stay home!
The "As It Was" singer declined his invitation to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1, after learning his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde and his recent fling Emily Ratajkowski would both be in attendance.
"Harry was invited to the Met Gala, but knowing that both of them were definitely going, he avoided it like it was the bubonic plague," a source revealed to a news publication after fans were disappointed Styles didn't step out to the exclusive evening.
"He was told by his team that they would take all necessary steps to ensure that there was no awkward run in with Olivia, but he was not trying to risk it at all," the insider explained of Styles — who was recently caught on camera making out with Ratajkowski.
"Harry has no desire to have a face-to-face encounter with Olivia at this time," the source added of Wilde — who reportedly felt "betrayed" by her friend after she kissed the film director's ex-boyfriend.
"Running into Olivia at an event with Emily would just be way too intense," the confidante dished, although there didn't seem to be any visible tensions between Ratajkowski and Wilde at the New York City event, as well as at celebrity Hotspot Zero Bond for an after party in which they were both in attendance.
Prior to the Manhattan soirée — which honored the late historic fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld — Ratajkowski opened up about the "unfortunate issue" involving a viral video that circulated through social media of the My Body author locking lips with Styles in Tokyo at the end of March, as OK! previously reported.
"I feel bad for Olivia [Wilde], because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions," the mom-of-one admitted during an interview last month, pointing out the difficulties behind navigating heartbreak in front of the public eye.
"I didn’t expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don’t go to public restaurants. It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them," Ratajkowski explained.
Daily Mail spoke to a source regarding Styles' absence from the Met Gala.