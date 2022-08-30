Harry Styles Has The Most Hilarious Response After Being Pelted With A Chicken Nugget Mid-Concert
Harry Styles is taking New York by storm with 15 concerts at Madison Square Garden, and though the crooner is used to interacting with wild fans, a recent incident at his concert on Saturday, August 27, proved to be a first!
The "Watermelon Sugar" singer had the shock of a lifetime when an attendee threw a chicken nugget at him, with one fan capturing the moment and sharing it on social media.
“Very interesting, very interesting approach,” the Worcestershire native said.
“Who threw the chicken nugget?” he asked the crowd while another was thrown at him. “It’s another chicken nugget!” As funny as the moment was, he had to break the news to fans that he isn't a carnivore.
Fans chanted for the star to take a bite of the the fried fare, but he then informed them, “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I don't eat meat." He showed off his language skills by repeating the phrase in Italian.
“First of all ... ” he said picking up the second nugget. “This is cold. And I’m assuming very old."
Once he was able to determine the chicken thrower, he wondered if the culprit wanted their grub returned. But once he dropped it on the ground, he promised to replace it instead. "Now it’s on the floor. Don’t go looking for it, we’ll get you another nugget," he quipped.
The actor's multi-week residency at Madison Square Garden will continue until September 21. With the success of his stadium shows, the former One Direction band member extended his tour with 19 more dates within Europe, as well as cities like Chicago, Austin, São Paulo, Brazil and Lima, Peru.
Aside from music, his buzzy movie Don't Worry Darling is set to debut on September 23. The flick is where he met director-turned-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, who he was recently spotted with on a rare public date night.