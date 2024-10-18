Harry Styles Admits He's 'Truly Devastated' by One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne's Shocking Death: 'My Heart Breaks'
One Direction alum Harry Styles penned a heartbreaking tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne after he jumped to his death from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
"I am truly devastated by Liam's passing," he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 17. "His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honor to be alongside him as he did it."
"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve," he continued. "He had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."
Styles concluded his statement noting that his "heart breaks" for "all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did."
As OK! previously reported, Payne, 31, was confirmed dead at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday, October 16, after leaping from the balcony on the third floor.
Payne's preliminary autopsy report stated he died from "internal and external" hemorrhages and head injuries "compatible with those caused by a fall from a height."
The toxicology report is still pending.
It's since been revealed one of the managers who worked at the Argentinian hotel frantically called 911 prior to the singer's fatal jump, telling authorities that a guest who had been there for "two or three days" was allegedly "high and drunk" and "destroying his room."
"We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger," the hotel manager said of the man who has since been identified as Payne. "He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life."
On Thursday, October 17, One Direction released a statement sharing that they need to "take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."
"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," the band continued. "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.