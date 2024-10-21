Liam Payne Had 'Pink Cocaine' and Multiple Other Drugs in His System When He Died, Toxicology Report Reveals
Toxicology reports confirmed Liam Payne had several drugs in his system when he fatally fell from his hotel room balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16.
At the time of his death, the singer had taken cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in addition to a substance known as "pink cocaine," which is usually a mix of drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.
As OK! shared, the One Direction alum was also drinking alcohol prior to his death.
Hours before his passing, authorities were called to the hotel about an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol." When first responders arrived to the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, they allegedly heard a loud thud before discovering Payne's body in the courtyard.
Photos from his hotel room showed the space in disarray and drug paraphernalia spread about.
At the time, a source stated Payne "was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working."
While the "Get Low" vocalist — who was 31 at the time of his death — was vacationing in the country with girlfriend Kate Cassidy, she left to go home two days prior, explaining at the time that she "hates staying in one place for too long," and their planned five-day stay had turned into two weeks.
A few days after his tragic passing, it was revealed that Payne had been drinking with prostitutes in his hotel room after Cassidy flew back home.
"She knew nothing about that. She just said she has to wrap her mind around it," once source told a news outlet of the blonde beauty's reaction.
The insider added that his "betrayal" is weighing heavily on Cassidy.
"She hasn’t stopped crying,” the insider confessed. “She’s devastated. She’s got a good support system around her, but this just went from bad to worse. She’s not OK.”
Before learning about his actions, the 25-year-old mourned her loss in a Friday, October 18, Instagram Story upload.
"Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real," she said. "I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."
"Liam, my angel. You are everything," Cassidy concluded. "I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."
ABC News published the toxicology report.