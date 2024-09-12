Disgraced Film Producer Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Additional Charges in Manhattan Supreme Court After Conviction Was Overturned

The new indictment against Weinstein will remain sealed until his arraignment, so little is known about the new charges.

According to ABC News, prosecutors presented evidence of three alleged s-- assaults from various time periods, which were not part of his previous case.

Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing and has said his sexual encounters were consensual.

The second trial was expected to take place in November, but Judge Farber wondered if it was “premature” to think that it could still happen by that time, given Weinstein’s ongoing health issues.

