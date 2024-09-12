Disgraced Film Producer Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Additional Charges in Manhattan Supreme Court After Conviction Was Overturned
A New York grand jury indicted disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein with new charges on Thursday, September 12, in Manhattan Supreme Court.
The new indictment was announced on Thursday's hearing, which was held days after Weinstein was rushed from Rikers Island, where he is being held, to Bellevue Hospital for emergency open-heart surgery after experiencing chest pains.
Judge Curtis Farber ordered the city corrections department to house Weinstein in the Bellevue Hospital prison ward if medically necessary.
Weinstein's latest indictment comes months after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction.
The new indictment against Weinstein will remain sealed until his arraignment, so little is known about the new charges.
According to ABC News, prosecutors presented evidence of three alleged s-- assaults from various time periods, which were not part of his previous case.
Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing and has said his sexual encounters were consensual.
The second trial was expected to take place in November, but Judge Farber wondered if it was “premature” to think that it could still happen by that time, given Weinstein’s ongoing health issues.
