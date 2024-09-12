or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Harvey Weinstein
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Disgraced Film Producer Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Additional Charges in Manhattan Supreme Court After Conviction Was Overturned

Photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein faces new charges in his New York trial.

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A New York grand jury indicted disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein with new charges on Thursday, September 12, in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Article continues below advertisement
harvey weinstein indicted additional charges manhattan supreme court
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein is still recovering from heart surgery.

The new indictment was announced on Thursday's hearing, which was held days after Weinstein was rushed from Rikers Island, where he is being held, to Bellevue Hospital for emergency open-heart surgery after experiencing chest pains.

Judge Curtis Farber ordered the city corrections department to house Weinstein in the Bellevue Hospital prison ward if medically necessary.

Weinstein's latest indictment comes months after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction.

Article continues below advertisement
harvey weinstein indicted additional charges manhattan supreme court
Source: MEGA

The additional charges remain sealed.

MORE ON:
Harvey Weinstein
Article continues below advertisement

The new indictment against Weinstein will remain sealed until his arraignment, so little is known about the new charges.

According to ABC News, prosecutors presented evidence of three alleged s-- assaults from various time periods, which were not part of his previous case.

Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing and has said his sexual encounters were consensual.

The second trial was expected to take place in November, but Judge Farber wondered if it was “premature” to think that it could still happen by that time, given Weinstein’s ongoing health issues.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.