EXCLUSIVE Harvey Weinstein Accuser Kaja Sokola 'Disappointed' After Recent Verdict But Is Thankful He's 'Staying in Prison' Source: MEGA Kaja Sokola testified against Harvey Weinstein during his Manhattan retrial in May. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 15 2025, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Harvey Weinstein remains in prison after a May retrial convicted him of sexually assaulting a woman in 2006. A New York jury unanimously found Weinstein guilty of forcibly subjecting one to a criminal s-- act, though he was acquitted on a second criminal s-- act charge involving Kaja Sokola — who sits down for an emotional chat with OK! to reflect on her experience testifying against the disgraced film producer earlier this year after accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old.

Harvey Weinstein's Partial Verdict Wasn't What Kaja Sokola 'Hoped For'

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein was acquitted of charges related to accuser Kaja Sokola.

"While this particular verdict wasn’t what I hoped for, I’m proud of the role I played in a case where Harvey Weinstein was still held accountable. He’s staying in prison. That matters," the former runway model explains. "Of course I was disappointed when I first heard the verdict on my specific charges, but when I took a step back, I realized that my testimony helped support the case overall." "Harvey Weinstein is still staying in jail — and that’s because survivors came forward and told the truth. This case also has been an important part of my journey towards healing and finding a sense of closure," Sokola continues. "I gained clarity, closure, and the knowledge that I helped expose the truth. My testimony helped corroborate a pattern. I hope that I will inspire any other survivors to find the courage to come forward. Speaking out had an impact."

Source: MEGA Kaja Sokola testified for both herself and other survivors who have 'been silenced.'

Reflecting on why she wanted to testify, Sokola — who was one of the youngest accusers to take the stand — says she "knew it was important" and "focused on the bigger picture." "I came forward because I wanted to do the right thing — not just for myself, but for other people who’ve been silenced. Courage is about doing what’s right even when it’s hard," she expresses, assuring survivors that their "voice matters."

Harvey Weinstein Remaining in Prison Is a 'Huge Victory'

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein remains in prison after being found guilty of other s-- crimes.

Sokola declares: "Even if the outcome isn’t perfect, speaking up can still lead to accountability and change. Weinstein is still in prison. That wouldn’t have happened if survivors had stayed silent." "I was prepared for scrutiny, but I stayed grounded in why I was doing it: to stand up for truth and contribute to justice," she adds. "It’s a very personal decision — but know that your voice matters more than you think. Even if the process is tough, coming forward can make a real difference — not just in your life, but in the lives of others."

Source: MEGA Kaja Sokola says it's a 'huge victory' that Harvey Weinstein is 'staying in prison.'