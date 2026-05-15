Harvey Weinstein Sat in Wheelchair Expressionless as Disgraced Director's Third Rape Retrial Ends in Mistrial

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Harvey Weinstein's third rape retrial ended in a mistrial. The Associated Press reported the news on Friday, May 15, as the jury wasn't able to come to a unanimous decision. It was said that Weinstein sat in his wheelchair expressionless when the announcement was made. The disgraced director, 74, was accused of raping former actress and hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013. He was first convicted for the alleged sexual assault in 2020.

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'We Are Disappointed'

Source: mega Harvey Weinstein's third rape retrial against Jessica Mann ended in a mistrial.

"While we are disappointed that the proceedings ended with a mistrial, we deeply respect the jury system and sincerely thank all of the jurors for their time and dedication," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg expressed in a public statement. "For nearly a decade, Jessica Mann has fought for justice. Over the course of many weeks during three separate trials, she relived unthinkably painful experiences in front of complete strangers." A hearing was set for June 24 to decide if a fourth trial will take place.

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Source: mega A hearing was set for June to determine if there will be a fourth trial.

"We will consider our next steps in consultation with Ms. Mann, and in consideration of Harvey Weinstein’s pending sentencing following last year’s trial conviction for forcibly sexually assaulting Miriam Haley," the lawyer continued. "As always, we will continue to prosecute crimes of sexual violence – no matter who the defendant is – in a survivor-centered manner that uplifts their voices in the pursuit of justice." When Weinstein was first convicted in 2020, he was also found liable for sexually assaulting production assistant Haley. In 2024, the conviction was overturned, and though he was then found guilty in Haley's case, the jury couldn't come to a conclusion for Mann.

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When Did Jessica Mann Meet Harvey Weinstein?

Source: mega Jessica Man claimed the director raped her in 2013 in a NYC hotel room.

While testifying, Mann said she met Weinstein in 2013 as she tried to kick off her acting career. That year, she was staying at a New York City hotel when he planned for them to have breakfast in another room at the spot. Though she obliged and met him there, she insisted she made it clear she wasn't interested in a sexual relationship. "I said ‘no,’ over and over, and I tried to leave," Mann revealed, claiming he blocked her from leaving. Mann said she was too scared to keep protesting so she undressed and sat on the bed, with Weinstein proceeding to rape her.

Source: mega Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife left him after sexual assault allegations surfaced in 2017.