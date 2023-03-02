Hayden Panettiere May Relapse After Brother's Tragic Death, Friends Fear

"Hayden is inconsolable," a source close to the former child star explained. "Jansen wasn't just her brother. He was her confidant and best friend. They had both been burned by Hollywood and shared the experiences with each other."

A second insider emphasized how the people closest to Panettiere are worried the tragedy will "undo all the hard work she put into her sobriety."

Last year, the Heroes alum opened up about her hard-fought battle with addiction to alcohol and prescription pills. "This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs," Panettiere admitted in a 2022 interview. "But I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."