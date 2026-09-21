'Nashville' Stars and Famous Friends Attend Hayden Panettiere's Memorial as Family Remembers Her

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Hayden Panettiere's family and famous friends gathered in Malibu to remember the late actress, joined by several of her Nashville costars. Connie Britton, Beverly D’Angelo, Evan Ross, Cameron Richardson, Storm Santos, and Caroline D'Amore were among the mourners, per TMZ. Ruby Rose, who recently spoke about losing Panettiere, was also present. The Orange Is the New Black actress previously described her late friend as her "best friend."

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'Nashville' Costars Paid Tribute

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere remembered by Connie Britton and Charles Esten as they delivered speeches about her and her time on 'Nashville.'

Charles Esten performed one of Panettiere's songs from the series, with a band accompanying him. Jonathan Jackson, who starred alongside Panettiere on Nashville, also attended. He shared an emotional moment with costar Sam Palladio, who comforted him as he cried.

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's memorial contained around 150 guests at the church.

Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, attended the memorial wearing a suit with Hawaiian-style lei flowers around his neck. Her mother, Lesley Vogel, did not attend the gathering. A source close to Lesley denied claims that she was not invited and said she stayed away because of a family emergency. Around 150 guests attended the church memorial, according to TMZ. The gathering was described as "beautiful."

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Hayden Panettiere’s Final Moments Before Her Death

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive at a Greenville, South Carolina, residence on August 16.

The Heroes actress was found unresponsive at a Greenville, South Carolina, residence on August 16 after first responders received a 911 call around 1:51 p.m. Her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was asleep at the property when his brother Zach Hickerson arrived and found her unresponsive. First responders were unable to revive her. Hayden was in cardiac arrest, and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The Bring It On: All or Nothing star was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m., at age 36. Even so, Narcan was also found inside the rental, as Zach previously told TMZ that Brian administered it after Hayden was discovered unconscious.